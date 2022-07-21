If you think Joe Biden was really elected in 2020, you must believe one of two things:
Either the big money one-worlders who control everything behind the scenes manipulated the results or 80 million of our voters are ignorant, clueless and anti-American.
I still believe too much in the common sense of my fellow citizens to believe the second choice.
What do you think?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Agrees with Hassoldt
About Bob Hassoldt’s commentary of July 17: I usually tell the old growth tree huggers to plant a square yard (or square mile) of wheat and let it attain “old growth status.”
It must be tended and harvested.
Nice work, Bob.
Gary McCoy
Nezperce
The toast of Lapwai
Let me introduce you to some Lapwai people. ...
In 1950 I enjoyed playing on our Lewiston American Legion Idaho state champion baseball team with two Lapwai boys, Cal Wilson and Ed Madsen.
Madsen was an outstanding athlete.
Mary Lynn Walker was a very good student when she was in my eighth grade class at Lewiston Junior High in 1958.
She has just finished her 50th year of being a good teacher at Lapwai High School.
One of her favorite students was Mary White Romero, who is the curator/archivist for our county museum in Lewiston.
Class of 1917 Lapwai graduate Lillian Bounds married Walt Disney. She generously donated money to Lapwai school and the Nez Perce Tribe.
Howard Hechtner graduated from Lapwai in 1917 before going on to serve 18 years in the Idaho Legislature. His grandson, Dave, is the artist for the Avista NAIA World Series.
The late Dan Wilson graduated from Lapwai in 1948 and married fellow student Louise. They were outstanding citizens of Lapwai during their 66 years of marriage. I met Dan’s fellow 1948 graduate, the late Henry Penney, a Washington State University Cougar graduate, when we were both in the Army in Korea in 1956.
Bob Sobotta led Lapwai to its first state title in 1956. Since then, he and Loretta’s family have helped Lapwai win 22 more state championships.
Others include Hall of Fame Lapwai football coach Jeff Wilson, professional baseball star Levi McCormack, rodeo champion Jackson Sundown, Dr. John Alley and Bessie Scott.