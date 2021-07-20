Impeding the Constitution
Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, I recently contacted you asking you to oppose violating the Constitution by giving Trade Promotion Authority to President Joe. Biden.
Sen. Risch, you responded by saying that you strongly support trade. A good answer but not to the issue at hand.
As you know TPA takes away power from the Congress and gives it to the executive branch. And it will be used by a globalist to promote more globalism, undermining national sovereignty.
Instead of saying that you support trade, you should have said that you support undermining the Constitution, which you took an oath to uphold, and replacing it with global governance because that’s what it is.
You and Crapo are being very deceptive with your constituents.
Everyone supports trade. Only fools, socialists, fascists, communists and globalists support undermining and destroying the greatest freedom document in the history of mankind, the U.S. Constitution.
Something that may be of interest to Idaho voters: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., actually has a better voting record than either of our two senators. In the New American Freedom index, Cortez got a 45 percent while Crapo and Risch earned 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively.
Robert Vickaryous
Bonners Ferry
Voodoo economics
John F. Kennedy stated: “A rising tide lifts all boats,” which implied when the economy is doing well, all people will profit from it.
Joseph E. Stiglitz, in “People, Power and Profits,” has proven that is not correct.
In “Why Socialism” in 1949, Albert Einstein stated: “The economic anarchy of capitalist society as it exists today is, in my opinion, the real source of evil.”
Stiglitz stated that supply-side economics didn’t work for Ronald Reagan and it didn’t work for Donald Trump either.
Reagan’s tax cuts increased the national debt. Stiglitz wrote: “Trump in his 2017 tax bill is giving us an even bigger dose of policies grounded not in science but in self-serving superstition than provided by Reagan. President George H. W. Bush himself called Reagan’s supply-side economics ‘voodoo economics.’ Trump’s is voodoo economics on steroids.”
According to Stiglitz, the U.S. economy today is characterized by unregulated, monopolistic markets, where wealth creation has been replaced by exploitation. The Republican’s trickle down economics does not work.
In 2018, the World Bank’s “Human Capital Index,” which reflects the strength of a society’s investment in its people, ranked the U.S. 24th, below Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Canada (ranked 10th) and most European countries.
Economic inequality still exists. Women’s wages are still 83 percent of the men’s. Black men’s wages are 73 percent of white men’s. And Hispanic men’s wages are 69 percent of white men’s.
Who is more correct? Kennedy or Einstein?
Is capitalism sustainable as it is currently practiced?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Confused the names
Jim Holsinger: I do apologize for the error in my missive dated June 6. I did get the last names of Dennis Prager and Dennis Fuller confused.
For that, I apologize to Prager, Fuller and to you.
I do not apologize for the rest of the letter.
You seem to confuse public and private rights, for starters.
The owner of a private entity has the right to shut down any building any time he chooses.
In this case, it would have been better to have left the building open. The demonstrators would have taken the place over, had their say and then gone home.
Your letter further says things that are preposterous and absurd about my thinking.
You feel that I think that all prisoners should be released because they have been judged unfairly.
That is not true.
You seem to leave out the point that the savior made when he stated, “Go and sin no more,” indicating that there would be a punishment if she continued.
I was merely trying to make the point that your letter unduly criticized the demonstrators.
Again, the only person injured at the Capitol building that day was a veteran named Ashli Babbitt, shot and killed by an unknown Capitol police officer.
David Estes
Lewiston