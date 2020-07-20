Win with Biden
I have a simple request. If you care about the gun manufacturers and bullet makers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, please vote for Joe Biden. When Biden wins in November, the phony outrage from Tucker Carlson and the rest of the Red Hats will create the same kind of demand that happened when President Barack Obama was in office. But like then, as now, you’ll be able to keep your guns and your bullets. As a bonus, you’ll also keep your self respect. Win-win.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Get America back
I would like to give a big thanks to all of our nurses, doctors, lab techs and research scientists for the marvelous work they both have done and are still doing in our state despite the personal risks to themselves.
These selfless people are a reflection on how our country used to be and still can be if we get rid of all the hatred and division currently being touted by President Donald Trump, his GOP sycophants and the far-right who lap up his racist rhetoric. ...
During the past three years, love of money, hatred of anyone who isn’t of your ethnicity or gender persuasion, who dares to use facts instead of blindly believing what the right-wing conspiracy or Trump cites has led our country down a blind alley.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We were founded by ethnically diverse people. We welcomed them and helped them thrive so we could all benefit by then prospering as much as we did.
We can get back there but only if we condemn the current partisan spreading of hatred and division. People, wake up, please.
Trump is pandering to the far-right and evangelical base that helped him get elected.
Can any of you say that you would be happy if our country became like North Korea or even worse — a religious theocracy as the evangelicals would love?
Before you vote in November, please think long and hard about what kind of USA you would like to see going forward.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston