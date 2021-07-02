It’s an experiment
Not long ago, I heard an interviewer thank a physician for “loving people more than being politically correct” with regard to speaking out on the dangers associated with receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (injection).
The so-called vaccine has not even been Food and Drug Administration approved.
It is experimental. If you receive it, you are part of an experiment.
The following doctors are just some of the ones speaking out against receiving this injection and interviews with all of them (plus others who have researched it, including Robert Kennedy Jr., Del Bigtree, and professor Dolores Cahill) can be viewed at Covid.Daystar.com: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Richard Fleming, Dr. Richard Bartlett and Dr. Pierre Kory.
Please take the time to be informed. Be your own advocate. And watch these credentialed physicians being interviewed before assuming that this injection cannot harm you (it can cross the blood-brain barrier) or your loved ones.
I understand that there are other doctors who would like to speak out as well. But because the organizations they work for are backing the injection, they are being silenced or feel compelled to be silent.
After watching them, please warn your family, friends and others.
Kelly Jones
Clarkston