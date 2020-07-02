Lewiston needs to explain its rationale for water fees
I read in the paper about the proposed new well and storage reservoir the city is proposing to the tune of $11 million.
Their reasoning is that the Clearwater River is silty. I have lived here all my life and have fished the Clearwater since I was in high school back in the ’60s. Typically the only time the river is silty is in later winter and spring when water demand is low. Typically July, August and September are the months of high demand.
Why did we just approve a $40 million bond to rebuild the water treatment plant if we are going to drill new wells? LOID has indicated that they have plenty of water for the new high school. Why is the city so determined to not include LOID when it comes to the new school?
Why does the city provide free water to Bryden Canyon Golf Course that only the people who live downtown pay for?
Why is it the people who live downtown and in the Elks area subsidize the rest of the city when it comes to water?
I am of the opinion that this city is corrupt.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Gun rights show-offs are really about intimidation
Do not mistake the actions of the so-called Second Amendment protestors for anything other than what they are: intimidation with a firearm. These people think they’re special, so special they believe they have the right to intimidate minorities and anyone with a differing political view than theirs with the barrel of a gun.
This is why the gatherings led by Heather Rogers, the Bundys and others are unlawful and must be prosecuted under the law. It is true that anyone has the right to open carry in Idaho. Many, like myself, have the right to conceal carry with a license.
The problem arises when a group of people pick up their firearms in response to, and with the purpose of opposing and intimidating a peaceful gathering promoting equality for minority people.
It goes without saying that every participant who took up arms to oppose the Black Lives Matter rally are racists as well as being willing to use their firearms to intimidate the public. These people even think they have the right to repeatedly show up at the courthouse, armed, and intimidate members of the city council.
How can this be allowed to continue unchecked? When local law enforcement allows this to repeatedly occur unchecked, it makes it appear as if local law enforcement is supporting the intimidation of the public at the point of a gun by mentally unstable people.
It’s past time to put an end to Heather Rogers’ lynch mob. Let them protest, unarmed, like normal people.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Warrior leaders make school, community proud
What a week for LCSC athletic directors.
First Brook Henze wins the Frontier Conference award and then Gary Picone gets honored for his success during his tenure as LCSC athletic director.
Congratulations to two great athletic directors.
Go Warriors.
Tony Bell
Lewiston