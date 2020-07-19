Let the sunshine in
As the last of the budget sessions nears, it has become increasingly clear how we have ended up where we are.
The Lewiston City Council amended the city code to require councilors to get the city manager’s permission to get an item on the agenda or to talk to a city employee absent the permission of a majority of the council.
Now the city manager is trying to get permission to publicly censor what councilors tell the public. The pattern is obvious: He wants to control the information you and the council have so he can get the decisions he wants without having to answer to you, the voters, for what he does.
He also manipulates executive sessions to hide city business from the public. Idaho’s Open Meetings Law requires any discussion of buying publicly owned property be held in open session. Despite this unambiguous rule, the topic at my first executive session was the purchase of the old high school. I raised the illegality of the session and said if they continued, I would leave, to which Councilor Cari Miller responded, “Well then leave.”
Most of the subsequent executive sessions have been equally dismissive and legally questionable. It’s the litter-box approach to transparency: If you can’t see it and can’t smell it, it doesn’t exist.
A vibrant democracy depends on an informed electorate. Justice Louis Brandeis famously said that sunshine is the best disinfectant. It is way past time to part the clouds and let the sun shine through. ...
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Soulless, clueless, too
The coronavirus is winning the war and the Trump administration has no plans to try to stop it.
President Donald Trump has flown the white flag, surrendering to the virus and abandoned ship.
More than 134,000 Americans are dead.
More than 3 million Americans are infected.
In the past week, there have been record-breaking numbers of more than 60,000 new cases every day. What is Trump doing about the virus? Absolutely nothing. He has done nothing but lie to the American people by declaring victory over it and praising himself for what a great job he has done. The man is a sociopathic idiot who lives in his own little delusional world.
Trump is a total failure in his job as president of the U.S. He has failed to lead our country during a public health crisis like we haven’t seen since 1918. There has been no federal response to the coronavirus. Trump is missing in action.
He doesn’t care how many Americans get sick and die from the virus. He only cares about himself. Trump has no soul. He has no empathy for the sick and dying people.
I’m 76 years old and I never thought I would witness such a heartless, soulless person serving as president of the U.S. in my lifetime.
Trump is too incompetent to organize a plan to fight this deadly virus. The man couldn’t organize a birthday party for a 5-year-old and pull it off.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
What’s wrong at Hells Gate?
While I see Idaho has the highest percentage COVID-19 infection increase of any state since reopening at 1,491 percent, I was shocked to see state employees who campers at Hells Gate State Park are required to deal with indoors and face to face do not wear masks. What is the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation thinking?
My wife and I are on a six-week camping trip in our RV. We are being very careful to stay safe. We are at risk in our late 60s and stay masked, gloved at times and socially distant.
We try to only get groceries once a week to minimize our risk, use masks when we do and then sanitize what we buy. We even use disposable gloves to buy gas.
Every campground we’ve been to has a process where folks with reserved sites can just proceed to their site to find a tag with a name and reservation dates on it. But not here at Hells Gate. ...
To enter Hells Gate campground, we are required to enter an indoor visitors’ center and get a sticker from an unmasked state employee. ...
While customers going in and out of the visitor center seemed to be wearing masks often, not a single state employee inside was masked. What planet have we come to?
We love beautiful Idaho, have enjoyed Lewiston, your great state park and wonderful bike path before. Is there a denial of basic science in this town? The pandemic is real.
Peter Leibig
Eagle