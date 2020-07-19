Cowering to a hoax
The news is totally composed primarily of the coronavirus. All sports events, fairs, livestock shows, rodeos, concerts and churches are being canceled for fear this virus, which only kills ½ of 1 percent of people infected by it (sources: John Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Associated Press and the Washington Post).
Not as many or any more deaths occurred due to Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, Swine flu or many other diseases in the past. ...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to China in November. Shortly thereafter, this virus attacked America.
The Democrats could not impeach President Donald Trump, but one way to disrupt a growing economy and reelection was to stop him by any means possible. ...
Not only is this a total farce, but a conspiracy to try and get Joe Biden elected. He won’t have to talk any more than necessary and show his ignorance.
If Democrats win in November, socialism (communism) will take over America and that causes total destruction to any country that falls prey to its evil ways. ...
This is a big hoax and all your freedoms are slowly being taken away by deadbeats and Democrats —or Demorats, as I call them. ...
During the Fourth of July weekend, very few American flags flew. ... In Palouse, there were none for fear of offending the Black Lives Matter movement. ...
Not only are we cowering to a flu epidemic but also to hoodlums who are trying to take over this great country. ...
Duane Mickelsen
Pullman