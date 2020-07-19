Get used to it
Bad news, folks. The charlatan continues misinforming. Abracadabra — COVID-19 is history. ...
Geezers, die for the good of the economy.
Get used to it — translation: Get over it, you stinking libtards.
And all presidential criticisms are a hoax.
These are deceptions always Trumpers have fallen for.
Now, the scam called Screw the Taxpayers — or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) — Act magnificently benefits certain selected businesses, especially the Trump clan, congressional families and businesses, Kanye West, billionaires and corporations, all receiving billions in Paycheck Protection Program “loans,” leaving small businesses and people to be shat upon.
It’s not surprising, really, since conservatives obviously derive great satisfaction being bent over by Republican politicians.
We have received our relief money. Since we’re entering the fifth month of the pandemic, this amounts to $250 a month each. ...
As a looming, massive foreclosure/bankruptcy crisis closes in, the Senate is concerned with nothing.
Many citizens have yet to receive any relief, especially Native Americans. Many job losses are permanent.
The administration is taking credit for an improved jobs report? These are not “new” jobs Vice President Mike Pence lied about. These are mostly workers returning from layoffs. These deceptions represent an absolute failure of the Trump administration and Congress, proof not one of these ignorant bastards deserves being reelected.
Now, the Republican deity is proposing to blackmail governors and public schools into reopening by threatening to withhold funding if they don’t comply with his and Betsy DeVos’ dictates. Ain’t dat nice?
Jim Roach
Moscow
Chased away
Greg Barnes, there is nothing peaceful about a mob of racist thugs taking up arms in response to and with the purpose of intimidating a Black Lives Matter gathering. The sole intention of Heather Rogers’ lynch mob was intimidation from its inception. It’s a lie to claim otherwise.
This makes their actions an illegal use of a firearm. We all know the patriot snowflakes would see it as intimidation if it were darker-skinned people doing the exact same thing.
However, your message to stay out of Lewiston has already been heeded. Due to local law enforcement lending its tacit support to them, I and many others already are avoiding Lewiston whenever possible.
So far, Lewiston has lost $1,000 in tire sales And another set that won’t be purchased later this year.
Two members of my family won’t be trading in our vehicles just before they come off their bumper-to-bumper warranties in Lewiston now. We’ll do business with a dealership outside of Lewiston, instead.
That’s roughly $70,000 in lost sales.
We can add to this a member of my family who carpools to Lewiston to golf with three friends. They are likely to cancel their memberships with the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Their weekly shopping and dining spending will disappear with them.
That’s roughly $85,000 during the next nine months Lewiston businesses have already lost in revenue due to the patriot snowflakes.
Just imagine how high we can get that number if we organize and try.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Duped
Jeff Sayre’s July 5 Lewiston Tribune commentary and Rick Rogers’ July 8 letter spewing anger are typical of President Donald Trump’s supporters today. Trump’s cult members get mad at anybody and everybody, rather than admit they got conned by an imbecilic third-rate actor.
Some reminders are in order.
Trump’s lack of intelligence isn’t due to recent senility. His family, staff, cabinet and party leaders have described Trump as a clown, a dolt, an idiot and a moron many times throughout his life.
Trump didn’t just start mismanaging everything recently. He’s always mismanaged things. His casinos, university, steak company, tie company, travel company, beverage company and airline were miserable failures. He’s filed for bankruptcy six times. His creditors received far less than they were owed.
Trump owes an estimated $1.8 million to cities that hosted his rallies.
His campaign refuses to pay for civic costs and police protection, but his refusal to pay debts didn’t start with his presidency. He has a long history of cheating contractors. His lies, cons and schemes are documented as far back as 1984.
Trump’s predatory behavior toward women is documented as far back as 1982.
Trump’s connections with the Russian mafia can be traced back to the 1980s.
And Trump’s racism didn’t spring out of the Black Lives Matter protests. Court records show a history of his racism dating back to 1973.
Why are Trump supporters so angry now? Because it’s easier to attack the “radical left” than admit to being duped by a charlatan.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Make a small sacrifice
I am a child of the Greatest Generation. I remember many of the rights we gave up in order to win World War II, thus preserving those rights and our nation, which was founded upon those rights.
Among the lesser rights: We had to submit to rationing of food, fuel and materials vital to the war effort. We had to obey the commands of our air raid wardens, who were also our neighbors willing to serve in this often uncomfortable and tedious service. We had to do without everything from toys to toilet paper and tennis shoes.
As to the right to happiness, we had to live with a terrible fear for the lives of our friends and relatives who were on the front lines of this terrible war. We had to watch the stars in the windows of our neighbors turning from the blue of service to the gold of the ultimate sacrifice.
Two of my uncles were in the Marines in the Pacific and one was in the Navy serving on submarines. All three survived, as much as anyone can survive such horror. And we survived the terror of waiting and not knowing for months if they were alive, captive or dead.
In other words, we had sacrificed the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for our survival.
So when I hear moaning about losing the right to not wear a mask, which might protect a neighbor, I wonder what has happened to our sense of sacrifice, proportion and love of neighbor.
Ann Billington
Lewiston