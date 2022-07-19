David Klepper’s analysis of waning public trust in the July 10 Lewiston Tribune was thought-provoking.
Indeed, people are suspicious when much of the media and government seem to read from the same Teleprompter and the opportunity for honest, healthy debate of opposing views is often quickly shut down and declared misinformation, a lie or a conspiracy theory.
Then there’s the constantly changing landscape of the COVID-19 controversy. Early prescription of anti-virals is now accepted, while their use was initially labeled misinformation, if not a conspiracy theory.
As an attorney and previous prosecutor, I dealt with ... probable cause: Do the alleged facts meet the elements of a crime?
One point in Klepper’s piece was that former President Donald Trump lied about 2020 election fraud. There may or may not be provable fraud in this important election, but there are certainly events constituting probable cause for thinking something is seriously wrong — such as more votes cast in some precincts than registered voters, individuals observed inserting ballots in numerous different ballot boxes in the dark of night, mail-in ballot signature verification only being tested at 40% accuracy in some jurisdictions or not checked at all, deceased voters, etc. All of this constitutes probable cause that something just isn’t right, and the public has noticed.
The public’s skepticism of the media and government is understandable, and Klepper should not have been so dismissive. To learn more about election integrity, “Stealing Elections” by John Fund or “Rigged” by Mollie Hemingway are suggested readings.