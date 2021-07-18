Domestic terrorists
Americans can be terrorists.
For some reason a large portion of U.S. citizens somehow believe it’s impossible for an American to commit acts of terrorism against the U.S. This is not a belief that can be supported with evidence.
The evidence shows the majority of terrorist acts occurring in the U.S. are committed by U.S. citizens.
The Bundy family and what they do are prime examples of Americans who specialize in harassing and terrorizing other Americans. Everyone who trespassed at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge was a domestic terrorist engaging in activities intended to terrorize and threaten other Americans. These creeps never go anywhere without their guns because their intention is to intimidate and terrorize others. Legitimate activists don’t carry firearms.
If you know a member of the Proud Boys, the 3 Percenters or the Oathkeepers, you know a fascist autocrat who supports and possibly participates in anti-American domestic terrorism. These are the groups that organized and participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol with the intention of overthrowing our legitimately elected president.
Thankfully, these groups failed at that attempted coup. The ongoing insurrection is primarily promoted by social media bots controlled by the Kremlin.
This is how far some in America who call themselves patriots have fallen. They’re attacking the U.S. based on Russian propaganda while simultaneously referring to themselves as American patriots.
These are confusing times all right. I sincerely hope we can make it through this mess with our country and our democracy intact.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Just fine with ad
In response to the person expressing indignation at the Sativa Sisters advertisement depicting the Statue of Liberty holding a bong, here’s an alternate perspective. Insofar as the United States is in the process of regaining a lost freedom in the form of relatively unrestricted cannabis use while continuing to defending women’s reproductive rights, and insofar as the Statue of Liberty is a female figure asserting and celebrating personal freedom and self-ownership, the Sisters’ figuration seems both apt and timely.
The Statue of Liberty was a gift from the French people, the creation of a French artist-sculptor and a French engineer-metalworker.
It was intended to celebrate American independence and the end of slavery in the U.S.
For a presumably female-owned and operated business at the vanguard of legal cannabis entrepreneurship to identify with Lady Liberty seems well within the limits of good taste and free speech and expression.
She is also the living embodiment of the First Amendment, is she not?
Cannabis signifies relaxation and pleasure, arguably the core taboo in Puritan-Protestant America.
Would you be equally offended were she holding a work-implement or a gun? How about a spatula or a frying pan?
France is famous for its libertine culture of art, wine, sex, slow meals and the unapologetic enjoyment of life, arguably why so many Americans who know nothing about French culture or history instinctively hate France.
Worth mentioning, also, is that cannabis helps Lady Liberty ease her menstrual and menopausal discomforts without pricey doctors or pharmaceuticals.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Reservoirs save lives
I am probably older than most of you and have lived in this area all my life.
Changes? Yes, I have seen them all.
I sit and watch the planes come down and fill up with gallons of water. And for what?
Let’s think about it. It seems it could be to save this country from the many fires that are destroying the agriculture land, grazing land and timber land — just some of the things that are necessary for your normal living.
How is this able to be done?
As I see it, it’s because of the reservoirs behind the dams.
These bodies of water make it possible to just scoop down and load with gallons and gallons of water.
So ask yourself: Which is more important? Breaching the dams or having water available to save our resources needed for living?
Yes, you people who want to breach the dams to save the fish do not outnumber the people who need this land for your survival
To me, having farmed most of my life, I see the dams as a life saver.
You get cheaper transportation, electricity and a source of recreation after a week of hard work.
Well, that’s my opinion.
A better subject to debate would be using cellphones while working, walking around in stores and driving — or texting while standing next to the person you’re texting.
Jim Haines
Clarkston