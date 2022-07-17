Robbery, not recession
It’s amazing how far woke Joe Biden has taken us in just a 1½ years.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, woke liberals have finally discovered who a woman really is. And isn’t it comforting to know that China has amassed the largest navy in the world while we focus on race, gender and what cartoon character could offend?
Why is oil from our emergency strategic oil reserve being sold to China when gas is $6 a gallon and other nations are building more coal and nuclear plants?
And a coach praying alone by himself on the 50-yard line after a football game is more offensive to woke liberals than adults teaching sex to kindergartners or drag queens twerking for toddlers in bars.
Must we not forget the duke of dementia accidentally gave 300,000 guns to the Taliban but still insists on removing guns from U.S. citizens?
Eighteen months ago you could afford bacon and gas, and feel good about splurging sometimes.
Your 401(k) was actually growing, and you didn’t have to worry about your 3-year-old being indoctrinated or your baby starving because of no formula. I remember those days and I miss that bragging, boisterous, Twitter trash-talking orange businessman who was running our country pretty darn good. But a 48-year politician is destroying it in record time.
This is not a recession. It’s robbery.
So remember that woke is a state of awareness only achieved by those dumb enough to find injustice in everything except their own failures.
John Webb
Reubens
Poetry, anyone?
The Lewiston Tribune’s letters policy states letters may contain “…up to 250 words” and that it will publish “… all letters with limited exceptions. …”
Just as ChinaJoe has Americans in a vise that tightens by the day — fuel prices have doubled and continue to soar, inflation increases prices of everything and Biden infringes on the Second Amendment — the Tribune imposes more restrictions on letter writers who cherish liberty. First came punctuation and fonts — no exclamation points, no italics, no bold type.
Now the Tribune has another policy: Do not quote poetry.
To emphasize the attack on the Second Amendment, a letter quoted the first two stanzas of “Paul Revere’s Ride,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Longfellow mentioned resisting tyrants, which was fitting for Independence Day.
Editor Marty Trillhaase said no: “It’s a precedent if we let this in.”
Precedent? Possibly, but a positive precedent that from Biden on down, most authority despises — the idea that citizens have rights.
Mentioning rights is a Tribune “exception.”
Biden, Tribune management and Trillhaase don’t want the public to realize how badly we have been, and are being, subjugated.
Trillhaase prints Mike Epstein’s flaming diatribes, Jim Roach’s bazooka blasts and Brian Rhoades’ continuing fulminations. Trillhaase publishes their letters, fully aware that doing so promotes division and strife.
But a letter extolling the struggle for liberty? No, it might “set a precedent. ...”
Bereft of our independence, we Americans are now ruled by government tyrants, depend on the state and think liberty is a vaccine passport.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Schools go woke
Rose Rabidoux got a call from her son’s eighth-grade administrator. The Wisconsin principal told her that her son, Braden, “was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint and investigation.”
Rose said, “What? Sexual harassment? What are you talking about?”
The man explained the school was investigating punishment for Braden and two other eighth-grade boys for using “incorrect pronouns” for a biological girl student who decided to be called “they” or “them.” The three boys had used “she” or “her.” They were being charged under Title IX.
Rose thought, “This has got to be a gag or a joke.”
The principal continued, “If you can’t come in tomorrow, I can just question Braden alone.”
Rose said, “Absolutely not. I don’t want him in there talking to you without me.”
During the interrogation, Bradon asked the principal, “How is this going to affect college and scholarships?”
The principal shrugged his shoulders and said, “I don’t know.”
Later, Braden told his mom, “She had been screaming at one of my friends, cursing at him and he was embarrassed. I finally told her, he doesn’t have to use proper pronouns; it’s his constitutional right to not have to use them.”
Rose talked to the local radio station. The talk show host suggested Rose and Braden are anti-LGBTQ.
Rose said, “Not at all. My children have been raised to love everybody equally.”
Bradon used to love school. He doesn’t anymore.
The ease and frequency in which woke Democrats attack America’s public school kids is sociopathic.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah