Richard Eggleston made only one factual statement in his July 1 column when he wrote: “All it takes for tyranny and evil to succeed is for good people to remain silent.”
I’m not a perfect person, but I’ll gladly stand against tyranny and cultish autocrats.
This is exactly why I write letters to the editor. Someone has to speak out against quacks dispensing potentially deadly advice on how to deal with COVID-19.
Someone has to speak out against autocrats trying to eliminate democracy from this great country.
It’s dangerous in the extreme that the Lewiston Tribune pays people to pen misinformation and anti-American diatribes every Sunday. The only counter to this incredibly poor decision-making on the part of the Tribune is to speak out against it and the lunatics who pen such nonsense.
So don’t think for a second the ravings of proven liars, partisan hacks and those at war against the democratic process will ever silence my voice.
Our Founding Fathers intended there to be a free and fair democracy in these United States. But we must stand up and fight for it.
As Benjamin Franklin said when asked if we have a republic or a monarchy: “A republic, if we can keep it.”
You don’t see the Tribune publishing disclaimers alongside my letters as they must when publishing the ravings of Eggleston. This is because my letters stick to factual reality rather than being the lunatic fringe ravings of a man who cares nothing for his fellow Americans.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
A moment captured
In Tuesday’s front page Sports section, August Frank took a picture of young boys of the Washington State University Youth Development Camp. I was so struck by the amazing facial expressions of these boys that he caught.
I told my husband that it looked like a Norman Rockwell painting
I enjoy Frank’s photos. He catches the moment every time.