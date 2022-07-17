Response to Rhoades
Brian Rhoades, I don’t believe that even you believe the price of oil hasn’t gone up.
In November 2020 when President Joe Biden was elected, a barrel of oil was $42. When he took office, it was at $50 a barrel and gas was $2.28 a gallon.
Oil is now $110 a barrel and gas is $4.84 a gallon. ...
Here’s a little stock tip. ...
When President Barack Obama was in office, Diamondback Energy went from $22 a share to $150 a share. The day after Biden was elected, I bought Diamondback stock for $28 a share. I sold last month for $150 a share. ...
I was looking at a graph of Earth’s temperature the other day and noticed that every 100,000 years, the temperature spikes. It did it 100,000 years ago and 100,000 years before that and so on.
I only went back 400,000 years so that may not be constant forever. But should we really force people to go green or starve? ...
Wouldn’t it make more sense to continue using fossil fuels until we can replace it with green energy? We still have 1.5 degrees Celsius to go before we reach the temperature of the last spike. ...
The same could be applied to dam breaching. Maybe we should shut the electrical generation off on the Snake River dams for one year and see what life is like without them. I believe six or seven months out of the year would be pretty tolerable.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Quit whining
Robert Dean, put on your big girl panties and stop your whining.
Since you fought in the Korean War, you must be about 90 years old and you are acting like a toddler. Grow up.
Take responsibility for your actions.
You were pulled over by a police officer for swerving. That is a traffic infraction. You admit that you were guilty, but you allege that the real culprit was a bee that flew into your window and landed in your lap.
Given your advanced age and the reckless manner in which you were driving, the officer did the right thing by requiring additional exams in order for you to continue your driving privilege. Driving is a privilege, not a right.
The fact that you are so defensive indicates that you expect to fail the exams. In that case, you should not be driving because you are putting others at risk.
Shame on you for being such a crybaby.
If you need a ride to your medical appointments, there are volunteers who would be happy to help.
Jeanie Stanton
Clarkston
Flag desecration
What happened to our red, white and blue flag in the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office?
Why do the public officers have the racist rebellious black flag adorning their public paid-for vehicles?
I remember not long ago it was illegal to desecrate the red, white and blue. But now, our public officers deface our flag and adorn their cars with it. I mean the post-traumatic stress disorder that it draws out in me when I see they want the kill-them-all and take-no-prisoners flag makes me really question the motivations of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office staff.
Robert Van Allen
Clarkston
What was the point?
I am writing about an article that appeared on the first page of the July 10th edition under the title “As trust wanes, masses choose their own realities.”
The subtitle was “analysis.”
I have read what was written several times. Each time I read the article, I asked myself: Why was this written and placed on the front page and then continued for almost another half-page on 5A? Really? How was this newsworthy?
I could see this possibly being on the Opinion page, but the front page?
What was hinted at was the mistrust of trusting anything or anyone. In my opinion, the last paragraph gave the reason why: The only one to trust is what you believe. And is this true? Only the individual is the creator of truth? Really?
Margaret Johnson
Moscow