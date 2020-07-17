Agrees with Sayre
What a great commentary that was on the July 5 Lewiston Tribune Opinion page from Jeff Sayre.
I agree wholeheartedly with his message. I even thought of writing something similar myself.
I especially liked: “This is what you get as a nation when you hire ’60s leftist protesters who are communists and Marxists to teach our children.”
I, too, am sick and tired of seeing people disrespect the flag. I could add more but it is time to love our country and respect the everyday citizens who have made this the great country it is.
Slavery is bad but a great civil war was fought. Now it is time to respect our laws.
If a police officer says, “Jump,” ask, “How far?”
Teach your children not to be stupid. Obey teachers and police officers.
There are means to correct unfairness. Just learn how to deal with it as a responsible citizen.
Marie Eier
Lewiston