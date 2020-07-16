Money, not race, rules
NFL players, NBA players and famous rappers who are African American and are accused of gang affiliations, drug charges, domestic violence, not paying child support, infidelity and even murder — what’s their excuse? They have million-dollar contracts and endorsement deals, yet still are committing crimes.
None of this is being addressed under Black Lives Matter.
America needs to recognize poverty and racism are not synonymous, and acknowledge the true privilege is based on wealth, not just the color of your skin.
Deborah Barhstol
Lewiston
Show us the footage
Am I the only person who wants to see the security footage publicized of the individuals who are responsible for costing taxpayers millions of dollars under the guise of Black Lives Matter? The media is so quick to plaster pictures of police officers accused of misconduct. But the inequality of the bias occurring from news outlets and social media sites is equally unjust. Show us the pictures of minorities who have killed white police officers. And show us the pictures of the parents who allow their children to be out at a BLM event at 3 a.m. and were subsequently shot.
A crime is a crime, regardless of your skin color.
Raymond Jensen
Lewiston
You call this civility?
Butch Alford, Nathan Alford and Lewiston Tribune editors: Your choice of headline and the Associated Press explanation and presentation of your views on President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech drives the wooden stake through the heart of the Tribune’s “Civility Project.”
A more biased report on the content and message delivered by the president on July 3 cannot be imagined. The headline and tenor of this propagandized article should never appear as news.
You, sirs, have no vestige of “civility” or concept of what is news vs. opinion.
Charles Pottenger
Lewiston