Making things worse
Based on 50 years of evidence, I believe widening Bryden Avenue will only lead to a worse outcome for traffic and traffic-related incidents.
The only way to reduce traffic and congestion is to provide alternatives. Making it easier to drive makes more people drive, which makes traffic worse.
Instead of spending millions of dollars on something that has been proven not to work (induced demand), spend more money on creating a better bus transit system, add protected bike lanes and sidewalks in the Orchards, and slow the cars down.
For anyone interested in how options make our towns better, check out “Not Just Bikes” on YouTube or the book “Strong Towns.”
Noah Jacobson
Lewiston
Jealous old men
There is an ancient Greek morality story called “The Dog in the Manger.” It is about a dog who is so jealous and greedy that he cannot stand to see anyone else enjoy something he cannot. All for him, nothing for anyone else. He notices how much the cow enjoys her hay and it annoys him, so he lies in the manger so she cannot get at the hay.
Which brings me, oddly enough, to religion. Far too many modern religions, including America’s right-wing Christians, have an unhealthy obsession with young women’s bodies. They are so obsessed and jealous that they put all their religious zeal not into spiritual things, but into preventing young women from enjoying their own bodies.
It is no coincidence that all of these religions are headed by old men — often very old men.
Talk about dogs in the manger.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Risch voted no
Dear Sen. Jim Risch: The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a good first step to keeping our kids and others safe from gun violence. However, it stops short of doing what common sense tells us should be done. I am sorry to hear that you voted no on it.
My spouse is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and I am not trying in any way to infringe on Americans’ constitutional rights. I believe that the right to keep and bear arms was the correct call.
Keep in mind, however, that in those days guns were muskets, not high-powered rifles and pistols.
There was no such thing as a 30-round clip. Even the Old West was won with a six-shooter.
For many years, hunters have been required to plug our shotguns to a maximum of three shells when hunting waterfowl. We are also restricted to a magazine capacity of four rounds for hunting big game here in Idaho.
So what you are telling me, that in your opinion ducks and deer are more important than school-age kids?
I don’t hear any one in the NRA or otherwise complaining about these hunting restrictions.
You are obviously out of the mainstream with the public on gun safety.
I am sure that I know where you stand on women’s rights as well.
Well, Sen. Risch, as long as I can still vote, I am making sure that all my female and male friends vote.
See you at the polls.
Sue Green
Moscow
Proud of St. Joe’s
I was disappointed that the article in the Lewiston Tribune titled “Five years of a new era,” which focused on anything that one might complain about vs. all the good that was accomplished during that period at St. Joseph Regional Medical center.
It has not been an easy five years with changes in systems, leadership and tax status, along with responding to a pandemic.
The commitment at St. Joe’s has been to continue to provide excellent, safe and compassionate care while assuming a tax burden and continuing to provide charity care to those in need and support our community in many ways.
While recognizing that the news media need to print stories that grab people’s attention, it would be really nice to see an expression of gratitude to all those who have ministered at St. Joe’s during a challenging period — and are continuing to do so.
We honored 89 employees last week for reaching various milestones – from five to 45 years. What a gift they have been to St. Joe’s and to our community. We need to thank each one who ministers here and enables us to continue the healing ministry of Jesus to the thousands we serve each year.
We are celebrating 120 years at St. Joe’s. And with God’s help and our dedicated employees, we will continue to serve each “dear neighbor” with excellence and compassion for years to come. This privilege is one we receive with joy and gratitude.
Sister Pat Rosholt
Vice president,
Mission Integration
Sister of St. Joseph
Lewiston
Why publish picture?
Losing a loved one to a tragic car accident is heartbreaking. Having a photo of the accident published in the Lewiston Tribune is heartless.
Laurie E. Knopes
Clarkston