Blood-stained hands
Blood money can be defined as money gained at the cost of another person’s life.
Since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, more than 311,000 children at 331 schools have been exposed to gun violence, according to the Washington Post.
Mass shootings in schools and wherever people meet in groups are usually committed with a military assault weapon, notably the AR-15 and other high-capacity weapons.
The National Rifle Association promotes the sale of these weapons and reaps large profits. Some of this money is then used as donations to elect politicians who support the sale of assault weapons.
Don’t politicians who accept this money then have blood on their hands, a stain that can never be washed off?
If you want your children to learn in a safe environment, vote for only those politicians who have clean hands. Save our children with your vote.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
It takes a judge
It is important to understand why only a judge can make the reforms that are necessary to make the court system more accessible. With lawyers charging between $200 and $300 an hour, most of us can’t afford to use the courts that were designed to serve us, the average citizen. So, what can a judge do that an ordinary citizen can’t do to change that?
While representing some old Weippe friends, I traveled to Orofino to argue a motion. There were 10 or 23 lawyers, most of whom had traveled from Lewiston or Grangeville to argue their motions. With an hour of travel each way plus the time it took to be heard at $150 an hour, it was costing their clients between $300 and $400 for a simple motion to be heard.
As soon as I was elected your judge, I required all motions to be heard telephonically at a cost of $30 or $40 a motion. I also ordered all criminal cases to be settled or tried within six months and civil cases within a year.
Why? Criminal defendants are entitled to speedy trial and the longer civil cases last, the more they cost.
As a private citizen, I could not have instituted these reforms.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Ford vs. Dugger
Marvin Dugger’s commentary published in the July 3 Lewiston Tribune was spot on.
Stephen Ford’s commentary published Sunday states that Dugger’s information was false and that he spends too much time following the “fake news” TV station concerning former President Donald Trump
Mr. Ford, you say Dugger’s information is fake.
Prove it.
You can’t because the station you watch is Captain Kangaroo run by not only Nancy Pelosi but also Joy Boy.
One more thing: Can you give me three good things that Joy Boy has done for us? Not. Why? He sold us out.
Tom Eubank
Lewiston
Better things to do
I was going to draft a long, stinging, rebuttal to Marvin Dugger’s latest delusional fantasies but have reached a couple of conclusions.
First? It won’t matter as there’s no method for changing the thought process of those not dealing in reality.
Second? It’s nice outside and I’ve infinitely better things to do.
As such, my acknowledgment of his lunacy is all there is.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston