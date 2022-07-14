Tax relief
Libertarian John Stossel admits to taking advantage of federal spending programs as a homeowner that he opposes intellectually.
His rationale: The monies are already allocated, the damage has been done, nothing will be gained by not using it.
In that spirit, I suggest Nez Perce County use any remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide property tax relief for homeowners.
The county has already committed $4 million of the $7.8 million grant to “providing incentives” to secure air service between Denver and the Lewiston airport.
If prorated over the next three fiscal years, the remaining $3.8 million could roll back property taxes to 2020 levels and hold them there.
And while states currently can’t use ARPA that way, local governments can.
That’s according to an article from Iowans for Tax Relief — an article that in turn cites authority “from both sides of the political spectrum, the National League of Cities and the Tax Foundation.”
Last year it only took Nez Perce County three months — from August to October — to lock up that first $4 million. That means now is the time to let the commissioners know you want the remaining grant money to go to property tax relief.
Let them know, too, that you plan to be at their budget meeting on the first Monday in September.
Let them know there’ll be consequences at the ballot box if this money goes anywhere else.
Please remember, though, this is about the people’s business so use your best business manners.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Stop encouraging this
The photo in the Sunday Northwest Section “Snapshoot” article of Ryan Serverson being hit in the back by intentionally fired fireworks is so wrong that I am nearly at a loss for words.
Basically, you are glorifying this incredibly dangerous and possibly life-threatening act.
Seriously, this is crazy. And to actually publish in the paper is unbelievable.
How many people of any age are at this very moment contemplating replicating this stupid stunt?
Come on, Lewiston Tribune. Be more responsible for what you publish.
Patricia E. Baker
Clarkston
Taking the bus
For the past 1½ years, due to a serious back injury, I would have been housebound if not for the bus. I have been praising the Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area for 20 years.
The buses are well equipped with lifts and ramps. I was able to take my walker. The drivers were patient, made sure I got on the bus and buckled in. From drivers to the PTBA office staff, (hi, Greg), everyone is great and keeps things going smooth.
And with the price of gas, the bus is much cheaper. I don’t know what I would do without the bus.
Karen Roberts
Clarkston