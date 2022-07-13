Working on it
So we had a mass shooting in Chicago. How is that possible in a city with some of the most stringent gun laws in the United States? Could it be that disarming regular people doesn’t stop the crazy (oops, not politically correct) mentally challenged ones?
Let’s shift to lib-think on the sad situation of the 51 dead migrants in the trailer in Texas. How can we stop those evil trailers from killing again? We must immediately get all of them off the road and force the owners to remove the doors. And, of course, sue the manufacturers and hold them responsible for making such deadly devices.
I’m sure Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are working on it.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Exempt Republicans
The following gun policy just might be approved by the U.S. Senate:
No person, group, or business may manufacture, create, make, sell, advertise, trade, pass on, exchange or hold a semi-automatic weapon (Example: the AR-15 rifle).
All members of the National Rifle Association, registered Republican state legislators and members of Congress, registered state and federal government office-holders and all Republicans who are registered as Republicans in their state prior to their primary elections are exempt from the above semi-automatic provisions of the law.
Herman Yates
Kamiah
Money over people
Dr. Paul Alexander (drpaulalexander.com) is a COVID-19 consultant researcher in evidence-based medicine research methodology and critical epidemiology.
Dr. Ryan Cole (rcolemd.com) is a pathologist, licensed in states from coast to coast.
Dr. Pierre Kory (drpierrekory.com) is a pulmonary and critical care specialist.
All of the doctors hold strong convictions regarding the necessity of medical freedoms, research and physician collaboration, free of censorship. All supported the “People’s Convoy” — a health and freedom summit traveling from California to Washington, D.C.
(Watch Claire Dooley’s “insider look” at the convoy documented in her film titled “Between Peace and War.”)
Each doctor clearly believes that people should take precedent over profit, and questions whether the tremendous money made (and to be made) on COVID-19 injections and in advertising them isn’t corrupting the medical industry and the media.
Cole said: “Supposedly we have a free press. We don’t. They’re corporate bought — if you look at the dollars that have gone into these agencies, if you look at the fact that Bill Gates gave over $390 million to media companies and his corrupt interests and is bragging of a 20-to-1 return on investment in vaccines as a trust in his agencies, if you look at these collusionary groups coming together for one thing — money — and not the health and well being of humankind.”
Cole goes on to say: “People are seeing the harm these experimental gene therapy shots are causing left and right: heart attack, heart disease, myocarditis, stroke and more — including death.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston