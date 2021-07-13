Port system irreplaceable
Infrastructure construction has slowed to a snail’s pace. Lawsuits and litigation have become so time consuming (and expensive) that improvements have been pushed aside. The pendulum has swung and it’s stuck in the courts.
How many years ago was an improved highway to Moscow approved? Why can’t U.S. Highway 12 be widened to safely change a tire? Projects built in the 1960s and 1970s progressed quickly. Today, between writing required studies (inches of paper thick) and inevitable litigation, the process takes years.
Lewiston’s port system has efficiently moved grain to market for 50 years. Boys, home from World War II, helped build dams that made Lewiston Idaho’s only seaport.
Last year, with grain silos full, five huge piles of wheat, stored on the ground, were quickly transported by barge and oceangoing ships to overseas markets. The grain, stored outdoors, was saved from fall rains. Today, Congressman Mike Simpson wants Lewiston’s port system replaced. How can you replace the irreplaceable?
The first principle of the 1992 Earth Summit states: “Human beings are at the center of concern for sustainable development. They are entitled to a healthy and productive life in harmony with nature.”
The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that by 2050, 56 percent more food will be needed to feed the world. With no time to lose, our country needs both dams and salmon. It’s time for the pendulum of lawsuits and litigation to swing toward cooperation.
Carol Stillman
Lewiston
Soft on crime
It appears that if you want to commit domestic violence, Asotin County is the place to do it.
In June, Judge Brook Burns suspended a life sentence for indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, domestic violence, to six months in jail: six months from a life sentence. Wow.
Last week, Judge Burns suspended a 364-day sentence for fourth degree assault, domestic violence, residential burglary and court order violations. ...
Now if that’s not soft on crime — especially domestic violence — I don’t know what is. If the citizens of Asotin County reelect her when her current term is up, they get what they deserve.
David Porter
Clarkston