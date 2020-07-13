High school takes shape
School administrators took the City Leadership Team on a tour of the building last week. It is amazingly beautiful, filled with natural light and views. All the science labs are specifically equipped for the coursework, whether chemistry, biology or engineering.
Our kids will be able to take technical courses and leave high school with vocational certificates such as certified nursing assistant, and go right into good-paying jobs.
It has been thoughtfully designed to provide for expansion, flexibility, security and disabled access. Multiple events can be going on at the same time without participants crossing paths.
All doors have sensors, so it would be known if a door is propped open. Multiple doors are exit-only. If a kid leaves, he has to go back through the front under the watchful eyes of employees.
I thank the community, school board and school district for their vision in bringing this resource to our town. We are truly blessed.
Laura Von Tersch
Community Development Director
City of Lewiston
Lewiston
Black lives matter
The majority of violent crime in the Black community is caused by other Black people (and the majority of violent crime in the white community is caused by other white people).
This hardly makes the overall Black Lives Matter movement hypocritical in its call for radical changes in policing and for eradicating racist behavior and policies that harm Black people.
Most Lewiston residents have no reason to visit an urban neighborhood plagued by poverty and lack of opportunity. But many Black people, excluded throughout American history by racist policies from key economic and social opportunities to build wealth, live in these disadvantaged areas.
The vast majority are not involved in violence or criminal behavior but do experience indiscriminate, aggressive and racist police enforcement that disrespects the value of Black lives.
Shouting “Black lives matter” is not to suggest that Black lives are more important than other lives but it is a demand to stop over-policing, racial profiling and systemic racism. The result of these practices is over-representation of Black people in the justice system and the deaths of Black people.
Fact check: In 2019, more white people killed police officers (57 percent) than any other race (Uniform Crime Reporting Program).
Laura Bracken
Lewiston
Not setting the example
Why is it that every single public space in a certain county requires everyone — except the police — to wear masks?
In a certain county jail, one detainee with asthma and other high-risk medical issues for COVID-19 requested a mask to protect himself and was denied. The jail doesn’t quarantine arrestees and disregards other safety procedures put in place by higher officials.
None of the corrections officers wears a mask while in the facility.
I guess living and interacting outside the jail means there is no possibility of bringing in the virus, or even being asymptomatic and spreading the virus amongst the population without knowledge.
The sheriff says he will be light on enforcing rules out in the public, yet 90 percent of businesses have made it mandatory to wear masks at all times.
Nothing is certain in the county jail.
The correctional officers come and go without masks.
They are within 3 feet of inmates when passing meds or just interacting with the population.
All it takes is one careless act and the population is infected with COVID-19.
For a place that has people who do not follow society’s rules, the staff should be setting the example — not picking and choosing what rules to follow. That’s the reason most people are in jail in the first place.
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Well done
I commend the citizens of the city of Clarkston for a fabulous Fourth of July. This is the first year that fireworks were limited to only the Fourth of July. And for the most part, people were well-behaved and respected the new law.
I attended the fireworks show at the high school by sitting at the Parkway School field, and those who attended with me were well-separated and seemed to respect social distancing protocols.
With luck, Asotin County will not see a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the Fourth of July.
Good job, Clarkston.
John Murray
Clarkston
Keep it coming
The Inland 360 “Where you go for what you do” is an outstanding publication for our quad cities communities. I am amazed by the lively content from staff and freelance writers. It has taken a lot of creativity during this period when so much has been canceled.
The cover for the June 18-24 issue really caught my attention. It was a beautiful representation of Mother Earth (in COVID-19 safety gear) as a woman of color cradling our planet by Jonell Williams of Lewiston.
It read “What the World Needs Now ... The struggle against disease, hate, global warming.”
That was just stunning. Thank you and please keep up the great work.
Pat Fuerst
Moscow