Airport is not sustainable
I read a recent article by Elaine Williams on the budget of the Lewiston airport. Revenues have been dropping because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget is increasing because the airport wants to increase salary compensation to its employees and do some necessary maintenance and improve operations.
My question: Is this sustainable?
Even if the pandemic had never happened, revenues would have covered only 60 percent of the budget and the remainder will be made up by the two owners, which are the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County.
Currently, the city and county contribute $419,000 annually, about 32 percent of the budget.
And according to the article, the airport would like to see an increase to $500,000, projected to be about 38 percent of the budget, to subsidize the airport.
If you are a city resident, you get to pay twice for the airport. Does anyone really believe that revenues at the airport will catch up to costs in the next few years?
This would all be different if Nez Perce County and Lewiston were growing at the same rate as Idaho has these past few years. But population growth has been modest at best here on the Idaho side of the valley.
The answer is: That it is not sustainable.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Trump brought death
... Donald Trump has not only failed to make Americans safer from the coronavirus, but he has intentionally put us all at greater peril with his mindless stubborn denials of the realities we are facing.
A good president, even a mediocre one, would have believed the health experts who warned early on about the deadly threat posed by the pandemic.
Any president with any empathy or compassion would have been concerned from the start about doing everything possible to mitigate suffering and death among “his people.” Trump couldn’t have cared less. ...
Any president with any grasp or comprehension of science or a willingness to listen to his own scientists would have understood the vital necessity of reducing infections, hospitalizations and deaths as close to zero as possible, and keeping them there.
But we have not even a mediocre president. We have Trump, focused more on minimizing damage to the economy and his own selfish interests than saving the lives of thousands in this country.
The impact of the virus on this nation, the worst in the world, can be credited single-handedly to Trump, who has abdicated his duties and responsibilities to the people of America in every way that he possibly could have.
He would be nothing more than a sad sack madcap clown, a madly laughable mad hatter, were he not responsible for the suffering and deaths of many thousands in this country. ...
This demon Trump has taken American exceptionalism and transformed it into epic, tragic failure.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Victims of violence
Kudos to letter writers Tara Brown, Richard Johnston and Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury.
Our family has been the victim of reverse racism.
One teenage niece was raped by a Black man. Our daughter, her husband and their 2-month-old baby were assaulted by five Blacks on an Air Force base in California because she asked them not to sit on the hood of her husband’s car.
These are just two incidents, but there are many more.
Blacks are violent people as a rule evidenced by the attacks on whites and police.
Bradbury hits the nail on the head regarding the activities of the city council. The public decided that we needed new schools, a tech center plus a new college site.
Guess what? There is not enough water to support it.
Then we needed a new jail.
Now we seem to need a new city hall, restore old buildings, fund a library and provide water for a golf course that is only used by the elite. It is well known that the squeaky wheel gets the grease and our council is full of squeaky wheels.
Not only that, but their money-grabbing is pure extortion.
Bradbury needs our support to expose and deny all of the B.S. tax-and-spend policies of the council.
Finally, why are we still supporting a port that is as useless as teats on a boar hog?
Roy and Diana Dotson
Lewiston
It’s a gift
... Each of us, some day and some time will step out of this world. The question is: If I knew that this was my last day on Earth, how would I live my last day?
My Lord has given me a gift, through years of very tough life trials and two near-death experiences, ... and the quiet time to think about this question and the answer. The gift is that I have been able to act upon the answer.
Though I am up in years, I can tell my children and my children’s children, that I love them and give them a bear hug.
I can do a favor for a friend, and not expect anything for repayment.
I can sit here in the peace and the quiet of my home and watch the splendor of the sun coming up as I look down the valley toward Moscow Mountain from my home — and give thanks for the eyes to see and the mind to comprehend the glory of my Lord as I watch the day unfold.
My world is not about me; it is about those around me. A kind word here, a concern for others there, a helping hand to and for someone who cannot do for himself.
My day that I have planned is a very, very good day for I will never live this day again. Amazing what a good cup of coffee will do for one’s soul in a peaceful start to one’s day.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Commends Lambert
We applaud Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert’s emergency health order mandating masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ...
Our cases have recently spiked dramatically. Wearing masks has been shown to slow the spread. When we talk, sing, yell, raise our voice, cough or sneeze, liquid droplets encasing the virus come from our mouth and nose. Simply blocking them reduces the risk of spreading the virus. Recently, huge gatherings of people have occurred without following recommended precautions. It appears the honor system of abiding by guidelines is not working.
To those who say, “Masks are only good for sick people,” it’s hard to know who is sick. People can be infected and not feel sick, inadvertently transmitting this virus without even knowing it. In fact, the most infectious period is 48 hours before symptoms appear.
To those who say, “Wearing a mask takes away my freedoms,” remember our freedom and rights come with responsibilities. ...
Wear a mask because you care about your health and the health of others. Wear a mask because you have freedoms and accompanying responsibilities. Wear a mask because economic viability will not be possible if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
Lambert’s emergency order is well-reasoned, follows recommendations of knowledgeable epidemiologists, and offers flexible and reasonable, situation-specific guidelines to diminish the spread of COVID-19 in our community without excessively limiting our interactions and businesses. The order is within the jurisdiction of the mayor’s governing power and is a measure that hopefully can prevent additional, more restrictive orders.
Diane Baumgart and Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Another 351 people signed this letter.
UI’s no help
Let this be a warning to the University of Idaho community: Your school will only help you to the extent explicitly required by law. If you ask President Scott Green to follow through on his rhetoric of loving his “Vandal family” and to support students during a national crisis, ... you can expect him to ignore you.
Months ago, the federal government gave UI $3.4 million for COVID-19 emergency financial aid grants to students. UI refused grants for certain in-need students, and now refuses to fix its mistake, even though the fix is quick, easy and beneficial to many and harmful to none.
To receive this emergency aid, UI required students submit a form, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, before they were notified these grants existed. In other words, UI made it impossible for students to prove their eligibility.
If, upon learning about this requirement, a student submits his FAFSA to prove financial need and eligibility, UI refuses to consider his case, even though nearly $700,000 remain of the original $3.4 million.
I have been asking UI to fix its mistake. ...
The director of Student Financial Aid Services told me that fixing this mistake would require too much extra work.
The university’s attorney told me that UI has no legal obligation to help as many students as possible. ...
If you ever ask for something from the university, it had better not require any work of its employees, and it had better come with a court order.
Ben Shane
Moscow
U.S. deaths avoidable
Asian countries right on China’s doorstep have defeated COVID-19, but they didn’t blame China — they just got the job done.
On Dec. 31, Taiwan sent medical officials to Wuhan and they received permission to screen all passengers from there to its airports. In stark contrast, 4,000 passengers from Wuhan arrived in the U.S. before Trump’s travel ban, which leaked like a sieve even afterwards.
With intensive testing, tracing, and quarantine among its 24 million people, Taiwan currently has only 441 cases and seven deaths.
Singapore is a densely populated city-state of 5.7 million at a crossroads of trade and travel. It initiated the same protocol as Taiwan and has limited its deaths to 26. Officials there acted just as quickly and obviated the need to close stores or schools.
While South Korea was testing 12,000 people per day during the month of February, we didn’t have any viable tests until the end of that month. South Korea has limited its COVID fatalities to 285.
I’m grieving the loss of more than 133,000 American lives because President Donald Trump did not follow the examples of the East Asian nations. According to one calculation, he could have saved 36,000 lives by acting one week earlier.
Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the Indian state of Kerala have had 416 deaths in their dense populations of 222 million. Starting in January, the U.S., following East Asian protocols, could have had, by proportion, only 622 fatalities.
For more see www.tomandrodna.com/nick_gier/coronavirus.pdf.
Nick Gier
Moscow