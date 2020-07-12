Drop the charges
When it comes to Mark Domino, one thing should be clear. There was absolutely no reason for him to have ever interacted with the Clarkston Police Department on the day he was Tased.
The facts are not in dispute. Domino finished his shift at Walmart. He walked to his wife’s car with keys in hand to retrieve something. A fearful woman with ties to law enforcement made up a story about a Black man prowling a car in the parking lot. Whitcom amplified the lie by saying Domino had prowled three vehicles. And the next thing you know, Domino is being detained and interrogated for a crime he did not commit.
Instead of trying to get Domino to sign a one-sided plea agreement, Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson should drop the trumped-up charges against Domino and pursue prosecution of the person who made the false police report and the dispatcher who lied to the officers.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Remedies for Rogers
On Tuesday, I read a letter to the editor of our local newspaper from Rick Rogers, who was upset by businesses in Clarkston that required him to wear a mask. He explained that he had medical issues that made a mask difficult to wear.
There likely are other people in this area who because of medical conditions are stuck at home or struggling with masks.
I’d like to share my work-around.
First, I am blessed with a family member who shops at Costco and Walmart for us older folks. But not everyone has family here. Perhaps you have a neighbor who will be happy to do that for you.
I also figured out how to grocery shop online and pick up curbside at Rosauers (few customers or employees wear masks, so it’s not safe inside for me—or for you). Albertsons in both towns is much better if you can get to that store. Walmart will take your order and, if more than $35, will deliver it to your home free of delivery charge.
The 14th Amendment was passed after the Civil War to protect the freed slaves from unequal treatment. It’s really a stretch to equate it with a health requirement designed to save lives.
We’ve always required people to quarantine if they have a contagious disease. A mask is a type of partial quarantine that has been proven very helpful. As a community of people helping each other, we can all pull through this.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston