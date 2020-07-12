Stupid liberals
For the last four years, Empress Nancy Pelosi, Dictator Adam Schiff, 98 percent of the Democratic Party and 99 percent of news media have tried to destroy President Donald Trump.
Russian collusion was a total hoax.
Trump has been and is fighting for America.
Our enemy is not foreign but the Democratic Party.
Barack Obama was above the law. His executive order on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is not law.
Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle and Washington Gov Jay Inslee are giving aid and comfort to the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in Seattle, resulting in the destruction and loss of business.
Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also are responsible for the loss of business and destruction.
Chicago Mayor Lori Elaine Lightfoot is defunding the police force. But on July 4, there were 77 shootings with 13 killed.
Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is defunding the police department while painting the whole street with “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower.
Please note: During the last four months, more than 90,000 families have moved out of New York City.
Now we’re watching stupid liberals destroy statues, and monuments. They are actually destroying history.
You stupid liberals blame Trump for Russian collusion.
The Chinese gave us the coronavirus. Now the Chinese are invading our institutions and high tech research.
Democrats want to dissolve the Constitution and go into a Marxist society.
Democrats are backing Antifa. Antifa is infiltrating Black Lives Matter.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Controlling the weeds
I want to publicly thank the Idaho Transportation Department for its highway weed control work this summer. A spray truck passed by our property on U.S. Highway 95 at Cottonwood just today.
We think control efforts may have not been undertaken here for a couple of years. During those times, my husband and I have tried to keep the worst weeds from spreading further by aggressively pulling them, which was becoming a losing situation.
With your efforts, we hope to be able to keep those noxious weeds from spreading further.
Readers may be interested to know of a handy, 152-page weed booklet, “Idaho’s Noxious Weeds, 9th Edition 2019,” published by the University of Idaho Extension.
It costs $6 and is available by calling (208) 885-7982 or online at www.extension.uidaho.edu/publishing.
Travelers that we see at our business often mention how well-maintained and pretty our Idaho roadways truly are. Thank you, Idaho Transportation Department, for keeping Idaho’s roadways beautiful by being weed-free.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Masks work
What a shock it was to find out that a major regional health provider in Lewiston was not wearing masks or requiring masks of patrons.
It provided excuses that we first heard in April and have been resoundingly answered:
(1) Hand washing and social distancing are better. True, but when you cannot properly socially distance, like when in a medical clinic, masks are a good supplement.
(2) Masks make people careless. Then remind people that masks are a supplement, not a replacement for social distancing.
(3) Masks have become a political statement. Not wearing masks, when all major public health agencies are recommending it, is a political statement. People who wear masks are simply engaged in neighborly behavior.
Yes, cloth masks are not as good as N95 at protecting the wearer. They are for protecting others. COVID-19-infected people are highly infectious without a fever or other symptoms.
Valley Medical Center staff should wear masks and require masks of all visitors to protect others and to set a good example. As a reminder, Lewiston has had 19 deaths due to COVID-19 impacting a care facility.
Our death rate is far higher than any other part of the state. Are we going to excuse that loss of life as an anomaly or are we going to take action to prevent such a tragedy from happening again?
Julia Piaskowski
Moscow
Taxes still rising
Yes, here is still more unreported news: The city manager proposes to raise next year’s property tax by 3 percent without articulating to date a rationale for the raise.
I asked what the effect would be if taxes were reduced by 3 percent.
I was told it would reduce revenue by $500,000 and reduce property taxes $85 per $100,000 valuation.
The city’s property improvement fund has $3 million in unallocated funds, the economic development fund has $300,000 in unallocated funds (with some restrictions), the contingency fund has $50,000 unallocated funds and is receiving $350,000 from the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency.
With $3.7 million in unallocated funds, I suggested the city could easily afford the $500,000 revenue reduction it would take to give our beleaguered taxpayers a break.
The staff’s reaction? A lot of hemming and hawing.
The council’s reaction? Nary a word of support.
If the council denied the $985,000 request for unneeded vehicles and the $4 million request for an unneeded fire station, that would mean more than $8 million in unallocated funds that could easily support a property tax reduction of at least 6 percent.
But that isn’t how it works.
The staff tells the council what it wants and the council routinely raises whatever taxes and fees it takes to pay for it. It is called cost-plus budgeting.
Now you know why the city manager receives $208,000 compensation in a region where the average income is $36,000 and people can’t afford to water their lawns.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Hundreds died
Remember “Fast and Furious,” when President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder smuggled 2,200 guns into Mexico and gave them to the drug cartels? AR-15s and 50-caliber fully automatic anti-aircraft weapons were among the guns. When El Chapo was captured, he had a 50-caliber fully automatic machine gun that was traced to “Fast and Furious.”
This had to be the most terrible move ever made by any president of the United States in my lifetime and I am almost 80 years old.
Hundreds of innocent Mexican people died, millions of dollars were wasted and the liberal fake news never reported it.
I have lived in a small village in Mexico for the last 16 winters. No one knows for sure how many people were killed by the Obama-Biden guns, but they estimate between 500 and 1,000.
In September 2011, the Mexican government stated that an undisclosed number of guns found at about 170 crime scenes were linked to “Fast and Furious.”
They said hundreds of people were killed by these guns.
If you smuggle one gun into Mexico, it is a $10,000 fine and one year in prison.
Obama, Holder, Biden and everyone responsible for killing hundreds of Mexican people belong in a Mexican prison.
Gary Willson
Reubens
‘Not here’
To be intimidated or not to be intimidated, that is the question — and your choice.
Others celebrated those who exercised their rights as citizens to defend private and public property.
They were not there to intimidate peaceful protestors. They were there to prevent wanton destruction of private and public property as had happened in dozens of cities by rioters who used the protests as cover.
Rioters carried baseball bats, crowbars and skateboards to bash people over their heads and break glass. Many innocent people were severely beaten. One wonders if they and the business owners who lost everything, many of whom were minorities, were intimidated by the large mob of armed rioters.
I would like to thank everyone who risked their lives and possible prosecution by a show of force to those who might have created a riot.
After seeing the lawlessness taking place in so many cities across the country, it’s encouraging to see that we have those brave enough to say: “Not here.”
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Meet the future, Howard
In response to Howard Miller, I am a high school student and I have been reading your letters for a while. I can no longer be silent.
I don’t believe in referring to other human beings as “illegals.” Mark 12:31 says “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Be sure to remember that, first, there is more life outside of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Struggling families should get free health care, just like there are people 65-plus years old who do as well.
The United States is based on immigration. It provides new hope for families and each other. Everyone in the United States is an immigrant — except for Native Americans.
Now for fact checking: The Democratic Party was not officially founded until 1828. So you were incorrect. Democrats did not establish slavery in the mid 1700s. Slavery has been around since Christ. The Democrats did not invent it.
Once again, this shows how narrow-minded you are.
You said that for the past five months the majority of Democrats “have stayed at home, doing nothing.” You fail to mention that during the last couple of months, the majority of Democrats have been coming together to demand justice and equal rights for the African American community and as well as for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning community.
But according to you, that is “doing nothing.”
That is super unfair of you to say such a thing.
I am writing this because my generation is up next. We are the future.
Tanner Nicholas
Clarkston
Masks protect businesses
Can supporting local business and engaging in “safe” behaviors go together?
Yes, according to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.
Recently on a Spokane news interview, she urged people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and other appropriate personal safety behaviors while being out in the community.
Woodward stated that this is the best way to keep local business strong and rebounding while keeping one’s self safe. This seems to be me to be very logical, yet this is the first time that I have heard leadership anywhere make this argument.
Of course, we engage in safe behaviors like face mask-wearing to keep everyone as safe as possible. What a bonus that these behaviors can also help our businesses rebound.
Lloyd Wallis
Clarkston