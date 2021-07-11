Media not trustworthy
Recently on Glenn Beck: Worldwide poll asked, “Do you trust your news media?”
First place was Finland, 88 percent trust.
Last place was the U.S., 23 percent.
Why? Have you seen any of this on mainstream media? On June 25. Beck interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology. Though not an “anti-vaxxer,” Malone gets taken off YouTube, etc., for saying that since the vaccine is experimental, by law we are required to be told of all possible side effects. This has not been happening.
Here are some highlights from the June 29 Flashpoint program:
l The FBI had foreknowledge of Jan. 6 protest plans and embedded agents with protesters. I haven’t seen the video yet because the faces of FBI agents are visible.
l Some Capitol Police were told at 10 a.m. to go home.
l Video showed police opening gates and barricades while waving in and yelling “Go, go.”
l Video showed five police officers opening doors and watching Capitol hallways as people calmly walked through.
l Tucker Carlson accuses the National Security Agency of spying on his electronic communications and on opposition journalists.
l Antifa went to Carlson’s house to intimidate his family.
l Mike Lindell shared that in Minnesota a federal judge ruled against Dominion in MyPillow’s lawsuit. Dominion delayed 30 days, then wanted a stay. The judge told them to be ready as of Tuesday.
l Lindell shared that since being dropped by major retailers, his business has thrived, keeping all 2,500 workers employed.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Learn to live with wolves
Thank you for publishing the letter titled “Wolves spread disease,” which brings up the tired old arguments that the “introduced Canadian wolves were different” and — well — “wolves spread disease.”
In recent years, we have heard the stories of many individual wolves that have made journeys of hundreds, even thousands of miles. Probably those big Canadian wolves made forays into the Rockies many, many times. They surely didn’t stop at the U.S.- Canadian border.
Wolves disperse. That’s how they maintain genetic robustness. Many disperse for thousands of miles and always have. The wolves introduced to Yellowstone National Park and Idaho were not alien invasives.
About disease: Sure, everyone carries disease. Just look at us and our pandemic the past year and a half.
Your pet dogs carry distemper, sarcoptic mange mites, adenovirus, Neospora caninum, herpes virus and their own form of coronavirus.
Wolves carry echinococcus, which causes hydatid disease, but if you check with veterinary parasitologists, they will tell you that the sheep dog pastoral variant is much worse than the cervid-wolf variant.
Wash your hands. Don’t eat poop .Don’t drink from streams.
Wolves belong. They are part of the ecosystem. Let’s learn to live with them.
Chris Albert
Lebanon Junction, KY
Not man’s best friend
Dogs and Humans in retail stores: A friend was recently trying to check out in an understaffed store.
There were two very active large dogs with owners at check out — loosely leashed. My friend has anxiety attacks when dogs are within her 3-foot person space.
She had to go quite close the dogs to get in line, She was so nervous, she dropped her small product inches from the dogs.
Another customer offered to get it for her, but the dogs stretched the leash to almost touch my friend. She had to take anxiety pills and was a wreck for hours.
People many people feel comforted and calmed with dogs with them. Many others do not want to have their shopping experience, through anxiety and fear, ruined by having to avoid contact with other people’s “fur babies.”
Not everyone loves your pet or emotional support animal — something that is really difficult for many of the dog lovers in this area to comprehend.
Please have some situational awareness if you must bring your dog into a businesses. Notice if people comment about not wanting to be near your animal.
This person was knocked over by a dog roaming unleashed at a store some time ago and has had to cut shopping outings short with dogs yipping and snarling at shopping carts.
Please: Humans are people, too
Nancy Hansen
Lewiston