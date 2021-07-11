Dugger’s dead wrong
In his June 27 column, Marvin Dugger tries to scare us with the evils of socialism, but he leaves out Social Democratic and Labor parties, which have steered a middle way between communism and run-away capitalism.
David Ben Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel, was a socialist and he won every election from 1948 to 1961. After that, the socialist Labor Party ruled under Golda Meir, Shimon Peres and Yikzhak Rabin.
From 1950-55, Israel’s economy grew at a blistering 13 percent per year and then averaged 10 percent into the 1960s. From 1948-1970 the gross domestic product quadrupled while the population tripled.
For 75 of the last 89 years, Sweden’s Social Democrats have ruled the country, and from 1994 to 2019 the economy grew on average 2.6 percent, as opposed to our 2.2 percent during the same period. The Swedes, of course, enjoy far better social and health benefits than we do.
In Germany, the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats have alternated in developing one of the world’s greatest economies. When the two parties ruled in a “grand coalition” in 2000s, the Social Democrats instituted a labor policy that enabled Germany to maintain a low unemployment rate during the Great Recession.
Since 2015, Portugal has been ruled by a leftist government and it cut the budget deficit in half. And in 2017, the economy grew 2.7 percent vs. former President Donald Trump’s 2.3 percent.
Dugger is dead wrong when he states that “socialism almost always turns into communism.”
Nick Gier
Moscow