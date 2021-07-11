Eager legal beavers
... Bill Cosby was one of my favorite comedians. But after the whole scandal came to light, I haven’t listened to any of his material. ...
If he was guilty and he did appear to admit some of the conduct, then he needed to be charged, convicted, and dealt with appropriately. ...
Last week, Cosby’s conviction got set aside because the prosecutors just got way too smart for their own good. Any idiot knows that what the law refers to as “prior bad acts” can’t normally be used to get a jury to believe that you committed some new crime.
The tactic of bringing up prior bad acts can be used in limited cases, such as when you use other bad acts to prove a “common plan of scheme” with the latest crime. Even then, the prosecutor needs to be careful not to go so overboard that a fair trial is denied.
The prosecutors in Cosby’s case seem to be old enough and experienced enough to know better. Sometimes, however, they just can’t seem to control themselves. ...
On top of that, of course, was this issue of the deposition in the civil case where there was an agreement limiting use of his testimony. ...
I suspect they could have just put on the evidence from the case involving Andrea Constand and gotten a conviction. Had they done that, he would still be in jail. Hopefully, the man learned something from this experience and will keep his libido in check.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Misdirection?
Is Lewiston Tribune Managing Editor Craig Clohessy knowingly trying to divert our attention away from the Jan. 6 insurrection?
The insurrection was infinitely more damaging to our nation and democracy than the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Both were terrorist attacks, but the attack from Americans was far more substantial and relevant in every measurable way other than lives lost.
We all remember exactly where we were and what we were doing on these days that live in infamy. At least on Sept. 11, we only lost lives. On Jan. 6, we almost lost our entire democratic form of government. The fight to maintain our democracy intensifies almost daily.
The insurrectionists traveled to Washington, D.C., to “stop the steal” by preventing the certification of the Electoral College votes.
“Stop the steal” is a phrase intended to justify insurrection.
To define the level of respect the “stop the steal” crowd has for our nation and our laws, insurrection is exactly the crime every rioter committed, along with crimes of violence and vandalism, such as smearing human feces on the walls of Congress. And insurrectionists even placed improvised explosive devices at both the Democratic and Republican headquarters in D.C. that day.
These people tell themselves they love this country while engaging in this behavior. That’s how rational they are.
It’s unlikely Clohessy is consciously trying to divert our attention away from the insurrection, but that’s the inevitable result of asking people to focus on a less relevant terrorist attack on the homeland.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Where the flags were
This is a comment in regard to the letter “Why no flags?” by Kelly Jones.
As I read Jones’ June 27 letter, I began to wonder also if any flags were out in Clarkston on the Fourth of July. I didn’t go in that direction on the Fourth so I don’t know if there were any out or not.
What I do know is that it was the Boy Scout Troop 264 that put the flags out for many, many years.
I know because I helped drive as they put the flags out. I was an advancement chairwoman for the troop for a few years, also. They had the flags. They did it as a small fundraiser and service to businesses in Clarkston that signed up to participate.
Troop 264 has since become an inactive troop and has disbanded.
I am not sure, but the Troop 262 at Clarkston Methodist on 13th and Highland may have become the owners of the flags and scout equipment now.
They have a brand new scoutmaster so he may not know they did this.
Maybe they need the community’s support.
P.S.: I am the proud mom of three Eagle Scouts.
Dani Layes
Clarkston