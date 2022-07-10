How far would Marv go?
Would Marvin F. Dugger go so far as to call for the repeal of the Patriot Act and subsequent deep state legislation? Or do parts of it have value in his eyes?
Feeling bullied?
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune, for letting my voice and others be heard in defence of much smaller human voices who are never heard — never heard screaming as they are brutally and inhumanly murdered by abortion. Human babies are put to death for what crimes committed? Does their innocence warrant the death penalty? Innocent until proven guilty, right? They are guilty of nothing.
They have no human rights. Why, again, do pre-born human beings have no human rights?
The Supreme Court has now put the abortion rights issue back in the hands of the states. A person in the Tribune’s June 25 front page article titled “Stand up, fight back” is quoted as saying, “I’m devastated by the (Supreme Court) decision and I don’t want bullies to rule. And I think the Supreme Court (justices) are acting like bullies.”
Interesting title, “Stand up, fight back.”
Fight back to ensure we, as a nation, can keep aborting (murdering) pre-born babies who can’t fight back.
Who are the bullies and who’s really being bullied? The definition of bullying boils down to this: A bully seeks to harm someone perceived to be vulnerable or weaker. Harm doesn’t begin to describe what happens to a baby being aborted (murdered). Is there anyone, if not protected, more vulnerable and defenseless than a pre-born baby? Is anyone, though hidden, more exposed to attack? Is abortion (murder) not the utmost extreme, horrific example of bullying and doing harm?
Again, who are the bullies and who’s really being bullied?
Michael Benedict
Clarkston
Exercise your choice
...People fall into two groups: pro-life and anti-life. The anti-lifers talk as though pregnancy is a disease that one has no control over. You have no power over this enemy — as if it hits randomly. You can catch it like the common cold or COVID-19.
Really? Most everyone in the age range for making babies knows what makes babies.
It’s fascinating that the ones who are most vehemently opposed to the rights of the unborn ... are the same ones doing most of the virtue shaming regarding masks and vaccines, such as: “Good heavens. You should be doing absolutely all you can (masks, vaccines and social distancing) to keep from having this virus attack you. ...”
If you wear another form of a “mask,” you can, for the most part, assure yourself you won’t get pregnant. Abstinence has a far greater record of preventing pregnancy than any mask or vaccine does for preventing COVID-19. ...
Sex can be considered a right. Most sex is a choice. It is well known pregnancy is often a consequence of exercising that right, that choice. ...
When you exercise your choice, the consequences of not wearing a “mask” or using other protection, may be another person.
It’s unthinkable that the consequence — a living, developing baby — should need to be protected from your ignorance about rights and choices by judicial legislation.
If you want to avoid this likely consequence of choice, by all means, use some social distancing. It’s safe, proven, simple and free. ...
Judy Borgelt
Kamiah
Well cared for
I wish to express my extreme gratitude to Dr. Sallee Jones, the medical doctors, technicians and nurses at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their medical care and kindness.
The procedures performed were informative and streamlined with utmost professionalism.
I loved the nurse who still had her “vacation vocabulary” and Dr. Spurling for wiring me for WiFi — LOL.
Thank you, again. You are so appreciated.
Claudia Decker
Lewiston