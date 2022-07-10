I am a retired family physician. I spent my career caring for pregnant women and their children.
Pregnancy is not a benign happy-go-lucky condition that always ends with a healthy baby and an unscathed mother. There are dozens of things that can and do go wrong. Yet legislators and judges seem to think that they know better than doctors how to manage pregnancies. People who know almost nothing about reproduction are passing laws prohibiting sometimes life-saving procedures.
Twenty percent (1 in 5) of all pregnancies end in spontaneous miscarriage. Sometimes this causes complications that can become life-threatening. Sometimes the embryo becomes lodged in the fallopian tube and if left untreated can be catastrophic. Yet now in some states, laws have been passed prohibiting doctors from providing procedures to treat these conditions, which up to now have been the standard of care.
These are only a few examples of the many circumstances that can put pregnant women in peril.
I feel great sorrow for my former colleagues who now must balance providing exemplary care with fear of entrapment, litigation, or worse — incarceration.
Lawyers and judges should not be practicing medicine. Women and doctors should not be subject to the whims of politicians.
If this is the world you wanted, then congratulations. You got what you voted for.
But if you care about the lives and health of your mothers, sisters and daughters, then please vote a different way and get politics out of your doctor’s offices.