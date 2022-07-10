Prager wrong about PETA
A recent opinion piece includes some misleading statements about People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ work (“What God created, the left seeks to destroy,” Dennis Prager, June 23).
First, some of PETA’s Republican supporters, going back to the time of Bob Smith and Bob Dornan, would be surprised to hear PETA described as “leftie,” unless the writer’s definition of leftie means against cruelty to animals.
As for PETA’s “Holocaust on Your Plate” exhibit, it was designed and funded by Jewish PETA members to remind us that — as it says in Holocaust museums worldwide — we must learn from past atrocities how to conduct ourselves in the present. It featured shockingly similar images of humans in concentration camps and animals on factory farms and in slaughterhouses, and pointed out that although the victims were different, the forms of abuse — confinement, torment, and oppression — were all condemnable.
Like humans, animals are made of flesh and blood. It is indisputable that they feel pain and joy, form friendships and grieve when they lose a loved one.
And, of course, animals suffer when they’re treated as something to eat. Chickens, for example, are bred and drugged to grow so large so quickly that their legs and organs can’t keep up. Many suffer from leg deformities, organ failure and heart attacks before they even reach the slaughterhouse.
What does it say about us if we choose to be cruel when we have the choice to be kind? For a free vegan starter kit, and more information about PETA’s work, see www.PETA.org.
Heather Moore
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.
GOP lies
While lounging in her estate overlooking Moscow, Cindy Agidius peddles the ugly politics she claims to deride. Nobody ever taught Agidius that dishonesty, deception and selfishness are ugly.
Agidius and the autocratic GOP are razing American democracy with the big lie that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.
Agidius peddles states’ rights when it comes to firearms and Taliban rights when it comes to education and women’s choice.
She continues with her lies about inflation, attempting to use her deceptions as a means to promote autocrats who will destroy democracy.
If the autocrats get their way, gas prices will not go down. They will skyrocket.
The price of crude oil has barely risen, but the price at the pump is approaching double what it was a year ago. Inflation is due directly to price gouging and virtually nothing else. Exxon/Mobil gets away with it because autocrats such as Agidius and the rest of the GOP promote it so they can use inflation as a talking point during election cycles.
Agidius claims the oil industry is “uncomfortable” while posting the highest profits in history, as if it is a victim rather than the primary driving force creating inflation.
If we leave it up to the autocratic GOP that controls states such as Idaho, our democracy will fail. Our Constitution will be replaced with lies, deceptions and ideologically driven courts that view our Constitution as fungible.
Americans will lose everything if we heed the lies and deceptions peddled by today’s GOP.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Abortions won’t stop
Outlawing abortion does not stop abortions. It only stops safe abortions. When abortions are illegal, they still happen. They just become dangerous. Another name for abortion is “responsible parenting.”
Those legislators, mostly male, outlawing abortion do not provide women with easy and free access to birth control.
They do not provide for health care for the child once born. They do not provide paid maternity leave for the mother. They do not provide quality, reasonably-priced child care. While they are requiring women to carry pregnancy to term, they do not require anything of the father.
They do not care for the mother at all or for the child once born.
They are not pro-life. They are pro-control of women.
Teri Rust
Clarkston
Switch the channel
Marvin Dugger, your commentary published in the July 3 Lewiston Tribune is a jumble of falsehoods.
Take the opportunity to watch the Jan. 6 committee proceedings live on public television.
Your false information indicates you spend too much time following the “fake news” TV station.
Stephen Ford
Genesee
Biden sold us out
Many of us thought that President Joe Biden was actually attempting to reduce the price we pay at the gas pump by daily extracting a million barrels of oil from our strategic oil reserves. We are wrong.
This oil is being sold to China. Is this not grounds for impeachment?
Jess Stone
Lewiston