Don’t glorify treason
The Civil War and secession of the Southern states was about slavery despite what today’s revisionists say. Reading the Articles of Secession will prove that. Yet the debate still rages.
“State’s rights” meant the right to own another human being. Why are we continuing to glorify the Confederate battle flag and the “heroes” of the Southern states?
West Point graduate Robert E. Lee was a traitor to the United States of America. Yet we have Fort Lee, Va. This is one example of a military base named after a Southern state’s “hero.”
It boggles my mind that people continue to fly the Confederate battle flag. Anyone wanting to rename installations or take down statues is “rewriting” history?
I’d love for someone to explain to me how no longer glorifying traitors of the United States of America or banning the flying of the Confederate battle flag is “rewriting” history.
Slavery should be totally abhorrent to all of us. The fact that we have people glorifying it tells me that the Black Lives Matter movement is 100 percent correct. Our country has a lot of work to do. Murdering people of color must stop now.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino