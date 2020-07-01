Kathleen Thornell Bowings walks around a P-51 Mustang painted the same as the P-51 Mustang her father, Capt. John F. Thornell, flew in World War II, complete with the name of her father’s plane, “Patty Ann II,” and kills during combat. After traveling from Dallas to Lewiston, Bowings was seeing the plane for the first time Monday. Gary Peters’ Hangar180 of Lewiston refurbished the plane over the last eight months, and it will take part in Saturday’s Radials N’ Rivers Fly-In.