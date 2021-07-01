Inspired by Biles
Taking the time to sit down and write a letter to the Lewiston Tribune is usually the result of being agitated about something, so the letter is not always positive.
This time, I am happy to say, I have been inspired by a very positive thing to write this letter.
My wife and I recently watched a portion of the U.S. Gymnastics Championship on television and we were thrilled to be able to watch as Simone Biles just blew away the competition with her innovative, inspiring and totally incredible moves.
Someone like me, who has never been, much of an athlete, is left wondering how in the world this young woman keeps track of 10 things all at once and manages to successfully perform the most complicated maneuvers, time after time.
Biles is a real credit to herself, to her team and to our country. When you see all that she has been through in her life, you realize how really resilient human beings can be.
As a side note, it also does my heart good to see people of color moving up to participate in a sport like gymnastics. When I was a kid, gymnastics was a sport that almost exclusively involved caucasians.
America truly is the great melting pot and it does my heart good to see that in action.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Forget this memory pill
If you have watched any television this year, you have likely seen ads of individuals claiming they have been consuming the diet supplement, Prevagen, and it has increased their ability to recall things. In May 31, 2019, Robert H. Shemerling, M.D., senior faculty editor, Harvard Health Publishing, wrote about the effectiveness of Prevagen: “Like many heavily-advertised supplements, this one makes many claims. The bottle promises it ‘improves memory’ and ‘supports healthy brain function, sharper mind, clearer thinking.’ Never mind that the main ingredient in jellyfish (apoaequorin) has no known role in human memory or that many experts believe supplements like this would most likely be digested in the stomach and never wind up anywhere near the brain.”
In 2012, the Food and Drug Administration charged the maker of Prevagen, Quincy Bioscience, with false advertising by claiming Prevagen was clinically proven to improve cognitive functioning. In 2020, a federal judge approved a nationwide class action settlement that required the maker of Prevagen to give cash payments to people who purchased it. The producer also was to stop marketing Prevagen as a memory improver.
In the book, “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., wrote: “Taking supplements marketed for boosting brain health such as ginkgo biloba, coenzyme Q10 and apoaequorin (a protein from jellyfish) is a great way to prevent dementia” is a myth. He also says: “No known dietary supplement improves memory or prevents cognitive decline or dementia — no matter what the manufacturers claim. ...”
He also stated Prevagen doesn’t contain any jellyfish.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston