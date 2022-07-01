Some people, such as Brian Rhoades, in a futile attempt to persuade themselves that they are relevant, continually use hate-filled language in their letters to the editor.
People he doesn’t even know, he labels as evil and liars.
His June 16 letter attacked Mark Ackerman and previously he attacked Shannon Eggleston, as fine a man and woman as God has ever made. It is typical of leftists attempting to defame good people.
This is the biblical prophecy of the times when good people (Ackerman and Eggleston) are called evil, and evil people (Rhoades) are called good. Those who the woke leftists can’t control, they attempt to cancel.
His knowledge of when life begins is highly suspect as he would join any protest to protect the egg of an endangered species of bird, and rightly so. The concept that the bird egg, with time and protection, becomes an adult bird is the same as a human zygote, also with time and protection, becoming an adult human. This demonstrably exceeds his reasoning ability. He would probably support the laws of states that allow the killing of a 1-year-old child.
With benefit of hindsight and realization of how little his life has benefited society, would he wish his mother had aborted him as a zygote or terminated him as a child?
The saying is accurate: All it takes for tyranny and evil to succeed is for good people to remain silent.