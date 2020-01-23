Likes Dugger
I immediately stop reading when an opinion column or letter to the editor uses rants and name-calling to make their point. I was able to read to the end of Marvin F. Dugger’s Sunday column.
I may not agree with everything, but he made some good points, too, about why he supports President Donald Trump.
Thank you for a readable piece.
Ronda Rhoads
Weippe
Learn the lessons
The past may be long gone but the treaties written by your Founding Fathers for our tribal people are still legal documents.
American Indians are not the same because our 29 different roots we once had are gone. Our buffalo, eagle and fish are on the endangered species list after thousands of years of tribal ecosystems are no longer in effect. (“Take only what you need.”)
We may have come from somewhere else, but the creator placed us here before you. We claim Polynesian blood as our brothers, unlike others who deny people of color such as Kennewick man (Ancient One).
The American Indian traveled up into Canada prior to the Canadian border line. Some still have relatives across the border of Canada.
The Europeans brought tools that you can’t recycle. Indians had tools, such as bone tools, that were very effective and efficient for us.
Our homes were summer homes. Winter homes we were also able to recycle, not leaving cement and brick rubbish as well as metals and plastics.
I still adore my grandmother’s regalia, which is more than 100 years old. And so are the moccasins that are unlike thousands of thrown-out shoes that can’t be recycled of today.
American Indians have always watched over and taken care of our Mother Earth for thousands of years. Maybe you can learn from us. ...
Lucinda “Lucii” George-Simpson
Lapwai