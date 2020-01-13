Hate Trump syndrome
Earth’s magnetic north pole is moving faster now, from the Canadian Arctic toward Russia.
The left will surely blame this on President Donald Trump (Trump-Russia connection — get it? Ha ha.).
Earth’s magnetic north and south poles have reversed multiple times in Earth’s history. Soooo, it’s part of the Russia thing — the radicals will blame Trump, Melania and Barron.
Solar scientists say the sun is starting a periodic dimming, causing a possible 50-year cooler period on Earth. The Venezuela branch of Democrats will impeach Trump for reversing global warming.
Ice core studies show carbon dioxide levels lagged behind temperature changes by an average of 800 years. While it’s possible that carbon dioxide also influences temperatures, these ice cores don’t show much evidence of that.
Nevertheless, Trump will be vilified by the hate-Trump crowd for not carbon-taxing his supporters.
In about 4 billion years, the sun is going to expand and melt the Earth. The far left crazies and the media will impeach Trump for this in 2020.
Theoretical physicists have determined that dark matter and dark energy must exist in the universe. Radical progressives will once again impeach Trump, proving that hating Trump is a certified psychological condition named Hate Trump syndrome (HTS).
Scientists warn asteroids may soon wipe out all life on Earth and cause the end of humanity. Only Democratic Socialists will survive because they are so mean. They will impeach Trump again and again and forever.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Why fireworks?
Could someone explain to me the appeal of fireworks? This year, my usually quiet neighborhood felt like we were under attack thanks to the new neighbors and what we call “the crack house down the hill.” Those huge booms rattled the windows and frightened the wildlife as well as the dogs.
I was thinking about those with post-traumatic stress disorder and how that must affect them.
Linda Mann
Clarkston
Looking after all kids
After Christmas I wonder, when I and billions of others around our planet give material gifts to those we love, where do those gifts end their lives?
The short answer is landfills and other places where waste is deposited, out of sight, out of mind.
Or is it? Since mid-20th century, concern has been growing, like those mountains of discards, about accumulating trash. I wonder about my children and their children: How I can gift them a better world?
As I’ve aged, I’ve realized time passes with increasing swiftness. I don’t have much left. But my kids and their descendants will have to deal with those piles of discarded gifts and with unpredictable consequences of global warming.
For 25 years, nearly 200 nations have convened, annually seeking collaborative solutions to climate change. Last year, for the first time, the U.S. was not involved. Yet Congress is engaged. A bipartisan bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would introduce a graduated fee on carbon to reduce emissions. Fees collected would be used for “carbon dividends,” to be returned to citizens. Google the bill, then encourage your representative — Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., or Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, to support it. And work with the Palouse chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby to garner local support.
For future generations’ climate relief, we’ve got to lead with the EICDA, to continue collaborating with all the world’s nations to control carbon emissions and reverse global warming. Our kids, their kids, all kids depend on us.
Peter Haug
Colfax
Gift horse replies
I have read Flora Teachman’s latest letter to the Tribune regarding me, which is living proof that no good deed goes unpunished. I recommend to Teachman the concept of Occam’s Razor which, at its most basic, stands for the proposition that the simplest explanation is usually the most accurate.
When I offered to let Teachman have my next turn in letter publication in the Tribune, it was a genuine offer because I can see that getting published is, for whatever reason, a big deal in her life.
Instead of taking that offer at face value, she chose to be offended. Well, Flora, I am sure you have heard of the principle that one should not look a gift horse in the mouth. You should probably apply it.
By the way, I can tell from your letters that you think you have me all figured out. Please accept my assurance that you aren’t even close, not by 1,000 miles.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston