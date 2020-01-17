Slowly dying
I have asked this question before: Is our city council anti-business?
Lewiston is losing Macy’s.
How soon will JC Penney leave the mall, leaving it as empty as the old Safeway mall?
The city council does not seem to want to fight for anything that would grow Lewiston. The impact of Walmart, Costco, and online shopping can’t be the only reasons.
Even small business is made to run a gauntlet to open.
Lewiston is slowly dying. Downtown is withering. The quality of life is starting to become threadbare as petty bickering over the airport goes on.
And, what does the council do? Hell if I know. All I get is platitudes when I ask.
Bruce Broughton
Lewiston
Complete the work
This is unbelievable. Fantastic news: Hells Gate Marina is dredging the boat mooring area.
The bad news: The Army Corps of Engineers will not let them dredge the entrance to and from the river, which in summer months is around 1½-feet deep.
Please, let’s do this while the equipment is still there.
We don’t need another unusable Asotin boat ramp due to silt-silt-silt.
Chad Bickford
Lewiston