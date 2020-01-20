Duped and fooled
If you think President Donald Trump is a tough guy, you don’t know what tough looks like. There isn’t a nation on the planet that fears Trump. Both the Iranian and North Korean nuclear missile programs have broken out under Trump.
Trump was laughed away from the last NATO summit.
If you think Trump is a successful businessman, you don’t know what being successful in business looks like.
Trump bankrupted multiple casinos, can’t get a loan from a U.S. bank and his charity has been shuttered for fraud. The national debt and deficit has never been higher.
If you believe anything Trump says, you are a dupe and a fool. This would be totally fine if not for the anti-factual movement the idiot and his minions bring to the table.
Facts matter.
Those who shun facts in favor of fantasy are fun to be around, but they’re poorly suited to decision-making, parenting and governing.
Anyone else remember when fiscal responsibility was an issue for Republicans? Or how about when a president golfing inspired outrage?
Trump supporters don’t just move the goal posts; they move the stadium to the moon, where only those who exist in their bubble of misinformation and delusion have any idea what they are talking about.
This is why America is divided.
Trump supporters and Fox News watchers are going to have to make an effort to be honest and factual if American democracy has any chance of surviving the Trump train wreck.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Facts are facts
Climate change deniers are of two types: corporate lap dog lackey mouthpieces on the take from the fossil fuel industry ... and the brainwashed comatose idiot legions that believe everything the messiah of madmen, criminals and fools and the other midnight marauders of climate denial champions tell them. ...
But facts are facts and will not disappear, no matter how much din and dung and misinformation President Donald Trump and the fossil fuel snake oil peddlers try to heap upon them.
It’s pathetic that while most of Florida’s politicos are fossil fuel lackeys, the mayor of Miami Beach has to keep raising taxes to pay the cost of pumping out the rising sea levels that keep backwashing onto the streets through the city’s drainage system and the costly construction to raise the levels of those streets in the face of the advancing floods that happen daily in bright, dry, sunny weather.
The cost for these climate change necessitated endeavors during the past some years is fast approaching $1 billion, all strapped to the backs of Miami Beach residents.
The mayor says all those fool idiot clowns and prophets of climate change denial ... should “take a trip to South Florida and see climate change happening before their eyes in real time.”
But like the man said, “You can show a fool the truth, but you can’t make him see.”
Perhaps when the king of fools’ great Florida ... hotel washes out to sea, he might finally get the message. ...
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Putin owes Trump
President Donald J. Trump’s policies toward climate change and the use of fossil fuels will not “Make America Great Again.” However, it will make “Russia Great.”
When history is written, it will likely say: “Trump helped Putin make Russia great.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2019 Arctic Report Card stated: “Autumn, spring, summer seasons showed warm central Arctic temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius above the long-term average (1981-2010).” In Alaska and surrounding seas, the winter of 2018 monthly temperature anomalies were more than 40 degrees Celsius above average.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s climate change indicators of Arctic Sea ice indicate that thick multiyear sea ice is being replaced by thinner, single-year ice. This has enabled Russia year-round access to a shorter shipping route through the Arctic.
The warming Arctic has enabled Russia to develop its natural gas deposits on the Yamal Peninsula. Rather than being forced to ship natural gas through gas lines, Russia is now able to ship natural gas by tankers all year. Money from this natural gas will go into Putin’s pockets to make “Russia Great” instead of going to the Nenet people who inhabit the Yamal Peninsula.
IntelliNews reported Russia is currently the world’s top wheat producer. The warming of the Arctic will increase the land available for Russia to increase wheat production. Will Putin thank Trump for making “Russia Great”?
Interested readers can access “Assessing landscape potential for human sustainability and ‘attractiveness’ across Asian Russia in a warmer 21st century” published by Environmental Research Letters.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Too few fish
Well, I’ll be darned. The Umpqua River in Oregon does not have very many fish — 64 — coming back due to drought and warm water conditions.
Maybe, we should give them one of the dams the fish huggers and the Indians are in such a big hurry to get rid of. Maybe that will bring the river up enough to help make the the river conditions cooler.
David Long
Clarkston