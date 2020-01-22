Gagged
After being delivered the expulsion letter at my home by a Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputy, I still considered myself a member of the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue as the organization I was expelled from didn’t even exist. I attended the July meeting and wanted to plead my case but the deputy ordered me to leave without even being able to speak.
Thirty-six years and I got not even five minutes. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue had an open door policy in the hope of attracting new members so I continued to attend the monthly meetings until the end of the year. But I was not allowed to speak. ...
Shortly after I was expelled, another member with more than 20 years resigned. When my wife asked him why, he replied: “After what he did to Fred, I figured I was next and I wasn’t going to give him the satisfaction.”
During the course of the next months, I contacted several search and rescue members to challenge the sheriff’s flawed treasurer reports. I got one of three replies: No answer, “See where it got you” or “Do you want me to be kicked out of CCSSAR also?”
Do you think they felt intimidated by Sheriff Chris Goetz?
By expelling me, Goetz got the appropriate result — a free pass to submit and do whatever he wanted regarding the treasury without being challenged, questioned or held accountable.
What happened in August 2016, is eye opening. It will be coming.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Might be moving on
As the owners of Jones Sport Fishing, my wife and I know first-hand the implications of terrible salmon and steelhead runs. While traveling to fish throughout the Columbia River basin has given our business some elasticity during these difficult times, our heart and home is on Idaho’s Clearwater River.
Idaho’s steelhead season used to reliably provide our family the largest portion of our yearly income, but lately it has been our largest liability. Running a fishing business, much like farming and ranching, is a lifestyle choice. The river provides us a modest income that has enabled us to make our home in Deary while my wife stays home to raise our four children.
We desperately want to continue raising our family in rural Idaho, but our hearts are breaking as the current state of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead are leading us to look elsewhere.
Thriving salmon and steelhead populations — and the vibrant tourist industry they support — are vital to the health of Idaho’s rural communities. The families that live in these dying towns are real.
Just like those in the farming and ranching community, we are not looking to become wealthy, but to provide our children with an upbringing that offers them the chance to follow in our footsteps.
We implore our elected representatives to work with Congressman Mike Simpson to find real solutions for our salmon and steelhead and ensure Idaho’s rivers provide our kids the same opportunities that we have come to love and enjoy.
Kyle Jones
Deary