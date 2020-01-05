Life is a miracle
... There is a miracle a minute to be observed in the things around us that we tend to take so much for granted.
And the event that brought this into clear focus in our own case recently was the month long battle that my wife, Marianne, had with a serious blood disease, known medically as sepsis. The good news is that this infection, which can cause death if not caught in time, is now on the decline in Marianne’s case.
She is not only back in our town, but at home for the past couple of weeks, concentrating on rehab to get her strength and mobility back. ...
The event itself has triggered not only new awareness of the value of life itself, but also of the near miracle of modern medicine in combating what once was a fatal problem. ...
Our most recent celebration of Christmas in memory of the birth of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago brings a new perspective to the claim that life and everything about it and around it makes true that “a miracle a minute” is not an exaggerated claim. It can be clearly seen and brought into focus when time is spent really thinking about the claim. ...
First, life itself from the simplest plant to the most talented and creative individuals who live out their lives is a miracle. And sad it is, really sad, that many in our world today have no qualms about interrupting that life in the womb. ...
Jake Wren
Cottonwood