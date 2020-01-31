Ask us
It was nice to see a Jan. 20 story highlighting the history of Wiley Wagner and Wagner Farms.
However, I was disappointed that no one from the Wagner family had been interviewed — or, at least, consulted — before this article was published.
Any of the Wagner family members who have worked or currently work on the farms could have offered a more personal account of our rich farming history and honored four important people who really deserve credit: Shelton, Joe, Dick and Tom Wagner.
No conversation about Wagner Farms should ever take place without mention of their legacy.
Next time, if your interested in our story — ask a Wagner.
Steven Wagner Jr.
Lewiston