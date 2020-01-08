Break the cycle
As things are going now, we will have an impeachment process accompanying every national general election and soon it will be every state election.
To stop this before it becomes automatic we must get a national bill passed that for any such undertaking of this magnitude, it must be passed by less than 66 percent of any major political party to become effective.
When anything of this magnitude is enacted by 66 percent or greater of a single political party, it is then without reservation called mob rule.
Every country in the world that has ever entertained mob rule has gone down the tube and then became a third world country —or, as President Donald Trump world put it, “a crap hole country.”
Ben Seubert
Lewiston
Looking for leaders
Aren’t most of us looking and praying for leaders who have the courage to:
l Truly represent us, we the people, who believe that no one is above the law, not even our leaders — or rather especially not our leaders. That is the law that is not twisted, nor manipulated, nor rewritten with misleading words, private intentions, secret deals or “doublespeak.”
l Represent our American democracy and our U.S. Constitution —not our Constitution as conveniently or inappropriately interpreted to benefit personal interests rather than the common good.
l Resist fear-mongering, hate-mongering, deception, intimidation, abuse of power and the mockery of justice.
l Stand up with decency, integrity and kindness, even when doing so might in the moment be viewed as a risk to his own personal or political gains.
I am one of those Americans.
And may our senators, our congressmen and our leaders find the wisdom to realize that demonstrating that courage will ultimately benefit all of us, themselves included.
May they act to serve the common good. May they deserve our trust.
Georgia Tiffany
Moscow