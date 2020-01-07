Gaskill should be ashamed
I read with disgust the egregiously light sentence gifted to rapist Matthew Culletto by 2nd District Court Judge Jay Gaskill in Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune.
This is just the latest example of how our courts are failing the women and girls who have the courage to bring these heinous crimes to light and seek justice for themselves and the thousands of silent survivors who can’t.
The police and the prosecutor’s office did their jobs but Gaskill’s court failed to provide either justice or proper punishment.
Culletto took a page right out of the predator’s playbook when he 1) befriended his victim to make her think he was “a nice young man,” 2) softened his target by plying her with alcohol to make her less able to defend herself, 3) isolated her before the attack to improve his chances of getting away with the crime and 4) when caught simply threw himself on the mercy of the court because the courts around here are indeed merciful to sexual predators.
Gaskill doesn’t seem to appreciate that rape is a violent crime that leaves deep, lasting scars. It is not a “stupid mistake.” It is not a lapse in judgment. It is a predator such as Culletto premeditating his crime, selecting his victim and ... brutalizing an innocent person. A 14-year-old girl has been given a life sentence but Culletto gets off with only 90 days in county jail. I am disgusted by that and Gaskill should be ashamed.
Angela C. Sondenaa
Lewiston
Trump follows instructions
When Vladimir Putin put Donald Trump in the White House, he gave his puppet seven tasks:
l First, convince Americans that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election. Mark that off as partially complete thanks to Trump’s Senate cronies “Moscow Mitch” McConnell, “Leningrad Lindsey” Graham, “Rooskie Jim” Risch and “Comrade Mike” Crapo.
l Second, destroy America’s confidence in the free press by claiming it’s fake. Check that off, nobody trusts any news these days.
l Third, turn the FBI inside out and have it chasing its own tail. Done and dusted. The FBI is so busy investigating itself it has no time to pursue Russian election meddling.
l Fourth, compromise the Department of Justice and make it a shield under which the White House commits crimes with impunity. Done deal. Under Attorney “Absurdity” General William Barr, the DOJ ignores congressional subpoenas and refuses to enforce federal laws broken by Trump’s staff.
l Fifth, weaken the European Union. Fait accompli, mon ami. Trump’s naked divisiveness toward the E.U. has its members sniping at each other like it was the 1970s.
l Sixth, destroy NATO. Partially complete. Trump’s egotistical scorn of NATO has our European allies openly questioning the viability of the world’s longest serving protective alliance.
l Seventh, break apart Great Britain. Underway. Trump’s Brexit meddling will force independence for Scotland and Northern Ireland. England will be alone and the United Kingdom will cease to exist.
Why does Putin want Trump reelected? Because he’s done everything he was told to do.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Trump settled the matter
I was not surprised when I read the Tribune’s report that Iran had 52 sites that could be hit by the USA.
However, I had read President Donald Trump’s comment to the Iranians where he had implied that if they responded to the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, that there were 52 sites that could be targets.
Considering Iran’s poor economy, I think that settles the dispute, not what the media implies.
Time will tell but I am for President Donald Trump and his advisers.
Marie Eier
Lewiston