Lights had magic glow
Driving on Main Street and onto the light park was truly magical this Christmas season. The street swags were absolutely gorgeous and the entire light park was the best yet.
Thank you for those who worked so hard to make this Christmas time so special for us.
Linda Schatz
Lewiston
What about the victim?
I am still so angry at the sentence handed down by 2nd District Court Judge Jay Gaskill for the rape of a 14-year-old, it’s hard to know where to begin.
I keep wondering, does this judge have children? If so, how would he feel about this sentence if his daughter were the victim?
Does he have any idea of the lifelong struggles this young lady will have because of this premeditated rape? How must this young lady feel knowing this monster is free to live his life while hers will never be the same. Her trauma is disregarded and this rape is simply looked at as an unfortunate one-time event.
Sadly, Idaho has the shameful reputation of looking the other way when it comes to sex offenses as this case so clearly illustrates. The Idaho justice system is far more concerned about protecting the sexual predators than standing up for the victims.
Judge Gaskill, as you fall asleep tonight, I hope you realize that while you did not commit this heinous crime, you did nothing to help this young victim. Instead you did the legal equivalent of slapping her in the face and patting that monster on the back as you set him free. Shame on you.
Jody Howell
Lewiston
Save the fish
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Idaho Gov. Brad Little have taken different approaches to the problem of restoring and preserving our salmon and steelhead.
On Dec. 20, Inslee’s consultants released a report on stakeholder attitudes on breaching the four lower Snake River dams. The report makes for interesting background reading and was followed by a public meeting in Clarkston on Tuesday.
Little formed a group to study how to preserve the fish. At the first meeting, the group was instructed by the governor that breaching the dams was off the table.
Both approaches will provide good information but miss the point.
Both approaches address the very legitimate concerns of farmers, the power system and other users of the current system.
Neither adequately addresses the needs of the fish.
The bottom line is that the salmon andsteelhead of the Columbia/Snake River system are in trouble and must be saved.
Saving the fish is required by law, required by treaty and required by our responsibility to be stewards of the country we love.
So that we are properly prepared to provide our input in the upcoming debate, we must demand that the Idaho and Washington departments of Fish and Game/Wildlife provide to us the biological information on the needs of the fish.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston