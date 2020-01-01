No thanks, Danny
In his Dec. 16 letter to the editor, lawyer Danny Radakovich, having read my latest letter to the Lewiston Tribune, took the opportunity to impress readers with his ability to empathize by offering me his next turn at the Tribune.
Danny and all readers of that letter have been misled. Editor Marty Trillhaase had the unmitigated gall to publish my personal and private letter to him alone as a letter to the editorial page, adding the lie that he never received the true letter.
I resubmitted the original, which Trillhaase edited, omitting my reference to the conversations of those varied topics during chelation therapy, when I told one enquiring city girl how to make sauerkraut from scratch.
When the two Holocaust survivors said they were the only survivors of a large family, they were not saying only parents and siblings. Their family consisted of many uncles, aunts and cousins, collected through several generations.
Danny, if I didn’t want my letters published, I wouldn’t write them. All I ask is to be fairly treated by Trillhaase, that he not hold them for weeks but print them in a timely manner.
Also, I don’t need your turns, so lately suggested to keep me from feeling deprived. But I suspect you had other intentions in your own mind.
Thanks, anyway, for thinking of me.
Mr. Trillhaase, can you manage to publish this true letter to the editorial page?
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Chasing the frisbee
Yep, that Bridger Barnett.
He’s like a dog with a frisbee. He just can’t quit chasing it.
Nuff said.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston