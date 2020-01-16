Agrees with Matthews
I concur with Julian Matthews on the issue of breaching the four lower Snake River dams.
The treaties were not made by the Nimiipuu people but were made for the Nimiipuu when land was desired to be taken by the Founding Fathers of this nation. The Treaty of 1855 had been ratified after gold was discovered. So the new Treaty of 1877 made the Treaty of 1855 null and void, somehow.
In the past years, President Donald Trump had stated he wants the American Indians to go back to India. But he is unaware of his history or any of the 545 American Indian treaties written and signed into effect by his nation.
The powers that be seem to always overlook treaties when it comes to hunting, fishing and gathering medicines and foods in the traditional and accustomed locations, whether it be on the boundaries defined in the treaties or in the usual and accustomed locations written in the treaty.
Maybe they need a course taught to them about the treaties their Founding Fathers signed into effect. That might help, but Lord knows they may still not understand the rights given to us by treaties.
For some reason, we have to know and understand them or be arrested if we don’t.
Even if we are in our usual and accustomed areas, we can still be charged and face litigation.
Lucinda “Lucii” George-Simpson
Lapwai
Working together
Dick Sherwin, I am shocked the Lewiston Tribune printed your letter about the gill nets on the Columbia River. It is not politically correct to criticize Native Americans. It does not matter that we all have to live together and that the past is long gone. It does not matter that the Native Americans of today are not the same at all as the ones of hundreds of years ago. It does not matter to the ignorant folks that everybody has an obligation to come together and manage our wildlife.
Most people don’t even stop and think that every single Native American tribe that lives on the Columbia River came from somewhere else and obliterated or enslaved the previous native folks who were there for thousands of years.
Kennewick man was not a Native American at all, but a Polynesian. On the West Coast of Vancouver, Canada, there is an ancient village site that belonged to folks from Polynesia long before the Native Americans were there.
Another thing ignorant folks don’t stop and think about is all of the advantages and good things that the Europeans brought to the Native Americans — horses, metal tools and the knowledge of how to make new ones, build homes, grow food and make clothing that was better than anything they had.
People, it’s time we all work together to preserve our wildlife and take care of the land. We need to consider all options, including gill netting by Native Americans in managing the fish. ...
Chris Alexander
Clarkston