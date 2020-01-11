Heroes among us
People who volunteer on a regular basis are the true heroes in our community, especially the ones who daily deliver food to the homebound. I was just reading the ad thanking the many people who deliver for Valley Meals on Wheels on a daily basis. What do you call someone who by bringing you food every day allows you to stay in your home? You call them heroes.
I volunteer and have been part of many lasting legacy projects. I call them my “in and out” projects, the ones that require raising money, completing the project and are finished.
I guess I am selfish and don’t want to commit myself to daily, weekly or monthly appointments but I so admire those who do.
The next time a list of volunteers appears in the paper, take the time and read the names. Some you will recognize, some you won’t, but one thing is for sure — they all deserve our thanks.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
Sue-happy Ferguson
Washington Attorney General Bob “Sue Everybody” Ferguson has gone litigation crazy (have you heard he’s running for another term as AG?).
Ferguson’s latest: suing drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for profits made from selling opioids in Washington state, as if that were illegal.
Ferguson doesn’t care that opioids are a legally manufactured product from a responsible corporation to serve a legal need: pain control from literally thousands of legitimate non-addictive causes.
Ferguson suggests that somehow the company making opioid drugs is responsible for a so-called “crisis.”
So, as someone who has suffered serious accidental injury and multiple surgeries, was I supposed to just pop a few aspirin?
Ferguson apparently believes he can personally remake society by suing everybody who walks for doing anything he disapproves of.
The Supreme Court has ruled that manufacturers cannot be held responsible when people misuse their legal products. Ferguson disagrees, so he’s going to remake society by attacking legal guns, legal drugs and Republican presidents for being contrary to his Utopian society.
Bobby Ferguson’s world: Surely alcohol manufacturers (Bud Light, Johnny Walker Red, etc.) shouldn’t profit when drinkers misbehave.
Automobile manufacturers (criminals GM, Ford, Chrysler, etc.) should be financially responsible for mayhem on the highways. Why design cars to go 120 mph when the safe speed has been determined by the government to be about 60?
So sue them all.
After Ferguson sues Johnson & Johnson out of business (a very real possibility), who will then provide pain control for the legitimate needs of suffering people? Ferguson?
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Breach the dams
I was reading letters on how many of the people in the state of Washington feel their voices are not being heard. This is interesting as is the usual case of members of the Nez Perce Tribe are also not being heard.
A couple of years ago, I went and met with Gov. Jay Inslee’s senior policy adviser, J.T. Austin, as to why there were no Nez Perce on this task force since the salmon come up to Idaho to spawn.
As a resident of Pullman for more than 25 years and an enrolled Nez Perce, this seems odd. In addition, the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) have an agreement/treaty to take salmon. This is not being adhered to by the federal government.
We need to breach the lower Snake River dams. Besides, who was here first?
Julian Matthews
Pullman