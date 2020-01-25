No sympathy for Iran
I can’t sufficiently enough condemn the attack on our embassy in Baghdad following our strikes against Hezbollah to punish them for their indiscriminate attack, which killed an American contractor and wounded some American troops in Iraq.
The clear fact of the matter is that Iran, and its proxy Hezbollah, are some of the biggest troublemakers in the world. They are constantly attacking and killing innocent people and they justify it by their twisted vision of Islam. They constantly carry on about the Crusades, where the Christians tried to force everyone to become Christian. Now, however, they are on their own “crusade,” saying they are going to conquer the world and force everyone to be Islamic because it is supposedly the true faith.
Whatever anyone else may think, 1 have no desire whatsoever to be Islamic. I am more than happy with being Christian. Iran and Hezbollah need to pipe down and mind their own business before they find out that the U.S. is still the biggest dog on the block.
That would no doubt be a most painful lesson.
Danny J. Radakovich
Lewiston
Presumed innocent
Did you catch it? Was it an inadvertent exposure of the Democrats’ plan all along regarding the impeachment of our president?
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, claimed that President Donald Trump was afforded “every opportunity to prove his innocence.”
First, fall to the floor laughing after the circus of the House proceedings.
Second, lament the total lack of knowledge of American legal rights: It is the accuser’s job to prove guilt, not the accused to prove innocence. He or she is presumed innocent unless or until proven otherwise. The U.S. does not have the former French inquisitorial approach to trials, which presumed guilt.
This further illustrates the lamentable ignorance in the public and private forums about the unique gifts of the American governmental, legal and historical documents. It is a sorry situation indeed.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
Retain the name
You really can’t make this stuff up.
In the Jan. 14 Lewiston Tribune, another politically correct do-gooder is proposing to change the name of Sacajawea Junior High because it’s offensive.
What?
Then the person suggests it be renamed after former Lewiston Superintendent Joy Rapp.
What?
So it’s OK to offend her instead of Sacajawea?
In my world, we name things after special people to honor them, which I’m sure was the intent with Sacajawea. She certainly deserves the tribute. I hope the school board puts this nonsense in the trash where it belongs.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Trump deserves no credit
President Donald Trump claimed that his administration was responsible for the U.S. cancer death rate hitting record low numbers in 2017.
He didn’t mention that this was the 26th year in a row that the numbers have gone down. He just took credit for the decrease in the number of deaths.
What Trump failed to mention was that for the third year in a row, his administration has tried to cut many federal science agencies budgets, including a 13 percent cut for the National Institutes of Health and a 12 percent cut for the National Science Foundation.
Thankfully, Congress did not sign off on these cuts.
Trump also failed to mention that some of the reasons for the decrease in cancer deaths were because of early detection and better treatment being available because of cancer research.
The leading cancer research agency, the National Cancer Institute, gets its funding from National Institutes of Health.
Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz , D-Fla., said it best when she responded to Trump on Twitter. She wrote: “Cancer rates dropped before you took office. Hopefully they keep dropping because Congress rejected your cruel research budgets, which sought billions in CUTS to @NIH and the National Cancer Institute. This is good news despite you — not because of you.”
I am thankful that Congress, not Trump, continues to fund cancer research. I have had breast cancer. I am a survivor in spite of Trump.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston