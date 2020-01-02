Redefining hypocrisy
The right wing dingalings are absolutely laughable in their ludicrous hypocrisy and comic book efforts to defend their fumbling, bumbling criminal idiot in chief fugitive from really bad reality TV to even worse political TV.
If a president from an opposing party had dared to be as blatantly stupidly criminal as Mr. Bozo of Disbelief, the right wing Republican honcho hypers would have strung him up as a traitor.
But their baby clown goon gets an infinite number of passes for his treasonous behavior. Man the scatbags, folks, and watch your step or you’ll be scraping their crap off your soles and rinsing out your jiffyperm.
The discoretard Republican fugitives are writing a new definition of hypocrisy into the dictionaries: “a right wing, Republican viewpoint, unchallenged by rational thinking or admissible factual evidence.”
Marco Munez
Clarkston