Hillary, not Trump, cleared
President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice just wrapped up its two-year criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton. What did it find? Nothing.
That’s worth restating. Trump’s own Justice Department toadies spent two years searching for anything and everything against Hillary and found nada, zip, zilch and bupkis.
That’s another two years and untold millions spent on a bogus investigation, just like the Hillary “lost email” conspiracy theory that cost us $20 million.
Remember Benghazi? Republicans spent two years and $22 million blaming Hillary and came up with no evidence to support their claims. Contrast that with the two years and $32 million spent on Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation into Trump. It returned 37 indictments, eight convictions and proof of both collusion and obstruction.
Thus far, the obese orange raccoon occupying the White House has promulgated three conspiracy theories wasting roughly $60 million in tax dollars.
Will his supporters finally realize he’s just a hot air buffoon? No. Their brainwashing prohibits rational thought.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Stands by Shea
To 9th District legislators, we oppose removing Rep. Matt Shea from the Republican caucus, and calls for his resignation. This appears to be a hatchet job, since it was taken based on one report from one Seattle private investigative agency with zero attribution as to who paid for it.
Do you know who paid for it? If so, please share this knowledge.
In our opinion (and likely that of many of your constituents), Shea’s activities constituted an elected representative demonstrating an act of “civil disobedience.”
This was, you may recall, the basis not only of our nation’s founding, but of the civil rights movement.
If you believe removing Shea from the Republican caucus was justified, we would like each of you to independently respond with your reasoning. That each of you typically runs unopposed for your seats reflects the trust voters have in your opinion. Please show us you do not believe an act of civil disobedience by an elected legislator is one deserving punishment. We expect you to at least rise to Shea’s defense when the left wing uses the fact that he is outspoken in the face of federal government overreach to destroy him.
Men like Shea once pledged their lives, their fortunes and sacred honor to defend their right to speak, and ultimately, to the system that created the positions you now hold. All of those people were termed criminals by the government. Will you now stand with the factions that term Shea a criminal or defend him?
Rick and C.A. Rogers
Clarkston
Proud of the name
Many of us were proud to be Sacajawea Braves. If you open a history book, you learn that without Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark would have had a heck of a time finding a passage through the Rocky Mountains. She had made annual hunting trips through those mountains as a child and teenager. She was the guide. Her husband, Toussaint Charbonneau, was just along for the ride. Our history is important. We are proud to bear her name on our school.
Eve Skinner
Lewiston
Too few fish
Well I’ll be darned. The Umpqua River in Oregon does not have very many fish — 64 — coming back due to drought and warm water conditions.
Maybe, we should give them one of the dams the fish huggers and the Indians are in such a big hurry to get rid of. Maybe that will bring the river up enough to help make the the river conditions cooler.
David Long
Clarkston